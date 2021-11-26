Battlefield 2042, voice chat considered an obsolete feature by DICE – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 does not yet include the voice chat, a fundamental function in the context of an exclusively multiplayer-based title but which DICE apparently considers as one obsolete functionality, which is a formally disused feature.

In fact, when the development team announced the arrival of two updates for Battlefield 2042, the release read verbatim: “we want to assure you that we are carefully evaluating your wishes regarding the return of some obsolete features.”

“End-of-match scoreboards, server browsers, and features like voice chat are important topics for us. We’ll be back to talk to you when we have some things we can show you, including details about our long-term plans for certain features and functions.”

The thing had gone a bit under the radar, but The Verge’s Tom Warren relaunched it on social media in order to underline the bizarre concept expressed by DICE. In fact, voice chat cannot be considered an obsolete feature, even more so in such a game.

Currently among the 10 games with the worst ratings of users on Steam, Battlefield 2042 could receive further criticism also on the communication front; waiting for the listed features, obsolete or not, to be quickly inserted.

