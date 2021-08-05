Battlefield 2042, you’ll have to watch a movie to figure it out

Battlefield 2042 will not have at launch the campaign to discover the story that is the background, and even a bit of an excuse, to the clashes in which we will launch.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a story. DICE has indeed announced on the profile Twitter Battlefield official who is ready for the next one August 12 the short film Exodus, which will allow you to better understand the world of Battlefield 2042.

The short film will be a sort of prequel to the game and will allow fans to “witness the events that will trigger global war“. In addition to the short film, there will also be space for assault journalism.

Battlefield 2042, a short film explains everything

“For a time, it seemed we might tame nature. Then the oil ran out. “ Read the first chapter of Journey of the No-Pats: https://t.co/sQyOHUy0T0 #WeAreNoPats pic.twitter.com/wzNDdwqgkD – Battlefield (@Battlefield) August 3, 2021

Probably, if we could label Exodus as a cutscene we would be faced with a world first for the longest one ever. But, even if there is no story mode, DICE has decided to go big and therefore, in addition to the upcoming Exodus, the August 12 on the Battlefield YouTube channel, he also created a reporter’s account: Kaivan Bechir.

As explained by the developer, Bechir begins his story by trying to find out if the famous No-Pats are actually those evil and brutal beings that the world has shown. All this, also showing us what will be there location of the next Battlefield. This trying to broaden the ways in which a game communicates with its base seems a bit like the reverse path of what happened with Ubisoft and related products Tom Clancy.

In that case we went from the book to the movies and at the same time to video games. In this case we have a videogame narrative universe that is slowly expanding towards other means of communication: cinema and writing. Clearly Bechir’s account is not a Tom Clancy novel but we do not mind the idea that you can have something more and maybe even reflect at a later or earlier time than when we take the controller.

Maybe it’s just a way for developers and publishers to keep us busy until the next one October 22, the date scheduled for the official release of the new Battlefield, but we like to think that not everything is just marketing gray.