Battlegrounds has become free-to-play, already hundreds of thousands in the game – Nerd4.life

Finally, what everyone knew was going to happen sooner or later: PUBG: Battlegrounds has become a free-to-play pure, that is, it is playable for free from everyone and on all platforms. The move has already brought him back to the top of the charts of the most played titles. For example, on Steam he returned to the podium, after months in which he was no longer in the top 10. To say, there are currently 335,000 players in the game, but the figure is set to rise in the next few hours. Let’s see the launch trailer of the new edition:

PUBG: Battlegrounds is a very important title, also because it is the one that launched the fashion of battle royale. In 2021 the mobile version produced more revenues than any other video game in existence, especially in the East. In our part of the world, its star has faded a bit, in particular due to Fortnite which, having been launched as free-to-play right away, has attracted the masses (not that PUBG has ever been a niche title) , but now the title of KRAFTON could have its say again. After all, the paid version has managed to sell tens of millions of copies, so we are talking about a very strong name.

As always happens in these cases, the free-to-play version of PUBG: Battlegrounds will live on microtransactions cosmetics and seasons. In addition, users will be able to purchase the Plus version of the game, which gives access to some exclusive content (all cosmetics).

Those who had purchased the game will automatically have the Plus version and, in addition, will receive the PUBG – SPECIAL COMMEMORATIVE PACK, always with customization items. For the rest, all the maps released so far are available to everyone.