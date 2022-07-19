Battlegrounds now has Neymar Jr. as official ambassador

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. will collaborate with Krafton to run a series of promotional campaigns for PUBG: Battlegrounds in-game and out-of-game throughout the year.

South Korean publisher Krafton bet on Neymar Jr. as an official ambassador because the native of Sao Paulo regularly plays PUBG: Battlegroundsfamous Battle Royale sold more than 75 million copies, for no less than five years.

Neymar Jr., the star of PUBG: Battlegrounds

In addition to participating in events over the next few months, the one who goes by the nickname NeyNey organized a livestream last week where players from all over the world competed against him and his team which included the creators of South American content Gaulês, Netenho and Sparkingg: “It’s been a tough fight to win thousands of G-Coin on Neymar Jr.’s official Facebook channel. They explored the new Deston map in an attempt to get the infamous Chicken Dinner.”

“Taking part in PUBG is something incredible“, said Neymar Jr., striker of Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian team. “I am very proud to be part of this new project and I loved discovering the new map.“