Entertainment

Battlegrounds now has Neymar Jr. as official ambassador

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. will collaborate with Krafton to run a series of promotional campaigns for PUBG: Battlegrounds in-game and out-of-game throughout the year.

South Korean publisher Krafton bet on Neymar Jr. as an official ambassador because the native of Sao Paulo regularly plays PUBG: Battlegroundsfamous Battle Royale sold more than 75 million copies, for no less than five years.

Neymar Jr., the star of PUBG: Battlegrounds

In addition to participating in events over the next few months, the one who goes by the nickname NeyNey organized a livestream last week where players from all over the world competed against him and his team which included the creators of South American content Gaulês, Netenho and Sparkingg: “It’s been a tough fight to win thousands of G-Coin on Neymar Jr.’s official Facebook channel. They explored the new Deston map in an attempt to get the infamous Chicken Dinner.

Taking part in PUBG is something incredible“, said Neymar Jr., striker of Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian team. “I am very proud to be part of this new project and I loved discovering the new map.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read

Related Articles

The director of The Marvels performed the mysterious post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel

4 mins ago

‘Environmental criminal’: Kylie Jenner heavily criticized for 12-minute flight on private jet

6 mins ago

Reviews: Reviews of “What will become of the summer” and “My last adventure” (Sala Lugones)

15 mins ago

Fabio Silva, bought for 40 million euros and considered “the new Cristiano Ronaldo”, arrives on loan at Anderlecht!

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button