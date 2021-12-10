Tech

Battlegrounds will become free-to-play in January – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read

PUBG: Battlegrounds it will become a game free-to-play on PC and console. Krafton’s announcement came during The Game Awards 2021 with a trailer announcing that the game will be free for all starting in January 12, 2022.

However, not all elements of PUBG: Battlegrounds will be completely free. Krafton announced that a paid $ 12.99 upgrade account will also be available called “Battleground Plus“which grants access to ranked and custom games, special in-game items and more. Anyone who has previously purchased the game will receive the PUBG Special Commemorative Pack, which includes the Battlegrounds Plus upgrade and a variety of bonus items.

PUBG: Battlegrounds has been a paid game since its launch on Steam in early access in 2017. The battle royale has become an incredible success in just a few months, but it has begun to fail with the arrival of Fortnite Battaglia Reale, which , also thanks to its free-to-play formula, it has conquered millions of players all over the world.

The news really shouldn’t surprise that much, considering the rumors about it circulated in recent months and considering that the free-to-play model is the most widespread one for battle royale.

Staying on The Game Awards 2021 theme, Star Wars Eclipse has been announced, the new Quantic Dreams game set in the Star Wars universe.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

China investigates a mysterious cube sighted on the moon

3 days ago

Free PC games: Epic Games gives away a package for a well-known free-to-play

4 weeks ago

Space, NASA’s Ixpe telescope ready for take-off

1 week ago

WWE 2K22: Official MyGM mode and revolutionized graphics, here are all the news revealed today

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button