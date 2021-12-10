Battlegrounds will become free-to-play in January – Nerd4.life

PUBG: Battlegrounds it will become a game free-to-play on PC and console. Krafton’s announcement came during The Game Awards 2021 with a trailer announcing that the game will be free for all starting in January 12, 2022.

However, not all elements of PUBG: Battlegrounds will be completely free. Krafton announced that a paid $ 12.99 upgrade account will also be available called “Battleground Plus“which grants access to ranked and custom games, special in-game items and more. Anyone who has previously purchased the game will receive the PUBG Special Commemorative Pack, which includes the Battlegrounds Plus upgrade and a variety of bonus items.

PUBG: Battlegrounds has been a paid game since its launch on Steam in early access in 2017. The battle royale has become an incredible success in just a few months, but it has begun to fail with the arrival of Fortnite Battaglia Reale, which , also thanks to its free-to-play formula, it has conquered millions of players all over the world.

The news really shouldn’t surprise that much, considering the rumors about it circulated in recent months and considering that the free-to-play model is the most widespread one for battle royale.

Staying on The Game Awards 2021 theme, Star Wars Eclipse has been announced, the new Quantic Dreams game set in the Star Wars universe.