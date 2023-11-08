Battlegrounds will earn more than $465 in 2023



With collaborations with Dragon Ball and KFC, with constant new maps, weapons and treasures, PUBG Battlegrounds raised $102 million in the third quarter Photo: Playback/PUBG

At Krafton, the Korean company is responsible for publishing games like this PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS AND The Callisto protocolWe shared the preliminary results for the third quarter of 2023 on November 7. The company posted strong sales of KRW 450.3 billion (USD 347.1 million), an increase in quarterly sales of 16% and a 4% increase from the previous year.

Operating profit (LO) increased to KRW 189.3 billion (USD 145.9 million), marking growth of 44% in the quarter and 31% year-over-year, a 42-year increase in operating profit (MLO).

Liquid liquidity (LL) was reported at KRW 211.6 billion (USD 163.1 million). Notably, Krafton revealed cumulative sales from 2023 to Q3 2023 of 1.376 billion KRW (1.06 billion USD) and cumulative sales of 603.8 billion KRW (465.4 billion USD), indicating the highest MLO high among gaming companies listed on Coréia do. Sul.

Performance highlights

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the creator of Krafton, continues to expand its content as it grows on PC and console platforms, selling for KRW 133.3 billion (USD 102.7 million). Our current maps Miramar and Erangel, along with the new Dragunov weapon, will help improve the user experience.

The mobile segment also showed a significant increase with an increase of 26% compared to the last quarter and 9% compared to the previous year, with a total of KRW 309.1 billion (USD 237.2 million), driven by the collaboration of PUBG MOBILE com Dragon Ball Super and restoration of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) service. BGMI trading and sales return to old indices, consolidating the security as the most popular in the Indian market.

New job in production.

Based on the “Scale-Up the Creative” strategy starting in 2023, Krafton will make significant public advances and acquire new intellectual properties, investing in 13 global companies, as well as expanding its portfolio to 21 new companies.This is the initial public offering .

The company is eager to complete its internally developed titles starting in 2024, including Mobile getting darker and darker, an outdoor RPG developed by Bluehole Studios, and in ZOI, a life simulator with realistic graphics. Alem I said, Black Budget ProjectAn extra shooter from PUBG STUDIOS, scheduled for the second half of 2024, promises to help future players.

Source: GameOn