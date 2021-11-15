Battlesector arrives on PlayStation and Xbox, will be included in the Game Pass – Nerd4.life

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is also coming to consoles. Slitherine and Black Lab Games have announced that the strategy will debut on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Games for Windows next December 2nd. Not only that, at launch the game will be available in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (our PC version review here) is a turn-based strategy and fast-paced combat that takes players to the battlefields of the 41st millennium. It will be possible to choose your faction, develop our army, deploy powerful heroes and win victory using winning strategies, extraordinary skills and devastating weapons. The single player campaign includes twenty missions that explore the aftermath of the Shattering of Baal.

The console version includes trophy and achievement support, agame interface and controls revamped and adapted specifically for PlayStation and Xbox, allowing players to have full control of the Blood Angel space marines.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector will expand in the coming months with DLCs that will introduce new factions, maps and modes. The first two, Tyranid Elites and Blood Angels Elite, will be available starting from December 2, both for consoles and for PC, adding new elite units.