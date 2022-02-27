Bauer’s departure due to Mookie Betts and Kershaw

After the pitcher of the Dodgers, Trevor Bauerwill not face any criminal charges for sexual assault allegations filed against him in July of last year, his future with the Los Angeles organization is still uncertain, since MLB or his own team could make the decision not to let him pitch in 2022.

According to an article by Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times, the scandal involving Bauer doesn’t sit well with some of the team’s leaders, such as Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershawthe latter with free agent status but likely to return to the team through a new contract.

It should be noted that the right-handed pitcher is still being investigated separately by Major League Baseball. Under the joint domestic violence policy agreed upon by MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), the Commissioner’s Office has the ability to suspend a player even if he has not been charged or convicted.

After winning the NL Cy Young Award in 2020 with the Cincinnati Reds, Bauer signed a lucrative three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers, making him the highest-paid pitcher in Major League Baseball. at the time of his agreement with those on the West Coast.

Bauer went 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts in 2021 before being placed on paid administrative leave on July 2.