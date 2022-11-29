BAW pick-up 2022: what does the cheapest pickup in the world look like and what features does it have? | answers

Year by year, the Chinese companies They continue to evolve at an industrial level. In recent days, the brand of the Asian giant BAW announced the arrival of a new pick-up type vehicle called caloriesthe cheapest in its range worldwide, with a price of 8,270 dollars.

After the automotive arrival of the brand new and cheap pick upthousands of users wondered what it is like and what characteristics the new prospectus of BAW It will begin to be marketed at the end of 2022.

What does the Baw Calorie van look like?

According to what you presented BAW in his first assembly line, The styling of the Calorie is simple and rustic, with traditional proportions for a midsize pickup with a crew cab body. However, you do have the choice between two wheelbase variants, which also ends up giving you different cargo boxes.

Inside, the 4×4 looks more like a car than a pick up. Regarding the multimedia content that it entails, it has two 10.25-inch screens on the front: one works on the instrument panel and the other is on the central console, it is tactile and concentrates most of the functions.

The interior of a BAW Calorie is similar to that of a car. Photo: BAW

What are the characteristics of the cheapest pick-up in the world?

The basic version of the Calorie has a length of 5,280 mm and a width of 1,900 mm, similar numbers to those that a Toyota Hilux has in measurement. But with the extended version its length reaches 5,520 mm and the length of the cargo box grows from 1,595 mm to 1,845 mm.

The BAW Calorie truck will be the cheapest in its segment. Photo: BAW

Regarding the machine, this double cabin model will present an engine potion. It is an atmospheric naphthero of 2.0-liter that delivers 144 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque (moment of maximum force of the motor). It joins a 5-speed manual gearbox and is rear-wheel drive.

BAW managed to create the cheapest car

The BAW company He has been the mastermind behind the creation of this pickup, which has caused an uproar in the automobile market. BAW is based in Beijing and is currently transitioning to 100% electric vehicles. However, this time he decided to launch a car with the same characteristics of the Chinese cars 15 years ago.

BAW Calorie, the pickup truck that costs $8,300. Photo: Car News China

What does BAW company do?

Beijing Auto Works (BAW) is a car manufacturer and is a subsidiary of the company BAIC (Beijing International Automobile Corporation) founded in 1953.

