Bayer (FIA): “With victory appeal to Mercedes, Verstappen would have remained champion” – Formula 1

Following the events of the final race of the 2021 Formula 1 world championship – as happened to Lewis Hamilton – also the men of International Federation have chosen not to give interviews and not to expose themselves publicly to explain in detail the decisions that have aroused so much controversy from Mercedes. The discussions took place clearly behind closed doors and were made explicit to the public with the protests made a few minutes after the checkered flag by the Silver Arrows and the response given by the FIA, which described the regulatory framework that led Michael Masi to take those decisions. Also by means of official press releases, Mercedes had then announced its intention to present appealexcept backing off just on the eve of the Federation Gala.

“I’m sure we would have won in any courtroom”, had asserted Toto Wolff, number one of the Anglo-German team, in a recent interview. But the FIA ​​was not worried about a possible positive outcome of the Mercedes initiative, as emerged from the words of the general secretary of motorsports, Peter Bayerto the Austrian journalist Gerhard Kuntschik: “What would have happened if the protest had reached the Court of Appeal? I think the judges could have said: ‘The rules are different. The Clerk of the Course decided that way, so we can only cancel the result. ‘ But even in this case, if the Abu Dhabi race had been canceled, Max Verstappen would have been world champion“. In fact, before the final race of the season, Verstappen and Hamilton were paired at 369.5, with the Dutchman in the lead for the most victories. Bayer then concluded: “The situation was far from perfect, which is why we are working on it. It is also about having respect for the clerk of the course. My job is to look ahead and understand how to improve things “, he explained about the FIA ​​investigation that he should communicate its results within a few weeks.