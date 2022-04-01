Bayer Kerendia® (finerenone) new treatment approved in the EU for adult patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes

Learning to live with familial chylomicronemia

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) is a recessively inherited disease that produces an enzyme dysfunction that accumulates chylomicrons in the blood. It is an ultra-rare, debilitating disease caused by a malfunction of lipoprotein lipase (LPL), an enzyme responsible for fat metabolism, leading to excessive accumulation of triglycerides in the blood. It is estimated that between 1-2 of every 1,000,000 inhabitants suffer from this pathology1.

In Spain, ▼ Waylivra® (volanesorsén) is the only authorized pharmacological therapy that has an effective reimbursement price, by the Interministerial Commission on Drug Prices (CIPM) of the Ministry of Health, since April 1, 2022. The drug can improve the quality of life of people with this pathology. This is shown by human stories such as that of Concepción Estévez and clinical experiences such as that of Dr. Cristina Trigo.

Chylomicronemia, the patient’s point of view

The story of Concepción is that of a new opportunity. She learned to live with her illness since she was little and thanks to an innovative treatment, her life has never been the same. Now, she is beginning to live again, with more quality of life, and enjoying moments that her ailments had denied her. In fact, Ella Concepción has just started a new professional project in her hometown, Pontevedra, thanks to the fact that she has been able to solve the problem of work absenteeism. “Before, I had no future, I only had a present. I couldn’t plan anything in advance, not even a week, because I was fine and suddenly, three hours later, I could be very serious in the hospital, ”she explains.

“Three months after I was born, I started to vomit a lot, I got very sick and my parents took me to several private doctors. They admitted me many times and no one was able to know what was happening to me,” says Concepción. When she turned 25, she was admitted again with a very high level of triglycerides in her blood, “they thought I drank alcohol, that number was not normal,” she recalls. One month after discharge, she had another colic.

Concepción explains that her disease, characterized by an increase in triglycerides, has been a constant struggle. She was even recommended not to have children, but after suffering two abortions she was able to have them.

Even with dietary restrictions, he could not prevent pancreatitis. Every day, his menu had to do without lettuce, tomatoes, raw vegetables, legumes and be composed almost entirely of cooked fish, without more. “They came to give me insulin, they no longer knew what to give me to treat me,” says Concepción.

Concepción pathology is a rare disease, whose global prevalence is estimated at 1 or 2 cases per 1,000,000 inhabitants1. It is caused by a genetic mutation that alters the ability to metabolize triglycerides, causing extreme elevation of plasma triglycerides and associated complications such as pancreatitis.

The recurrent symptoms that hinder the quality of life of those affected, in addition to pancreatitis, are generalized abdominal pain, abdominal distension, a feeling of physical weakness, indigestion, flatulence and fatigue. This causes stress, anxiety, difficulty concentrating, or brain fog. In addition, affected people end up developing recurrent acute pancreatitis and chronic pancreatitis, due to irreversible damage to the pancreas. This, in turn, is the most common cause of type 3c diabetes, another factor that, together with chronic pancreatitis, increases the risk of pancreatic cancer.

Chylimochronemia, clinical experience

Concepción, with a serious prognosis, had limited herself to living each day almost improvising. Something that changed on August 7, 2020, when thanks to Dr. Cristina Trigo, from the Povisa Hospital, in Vigo, according to the patient herself, she was reborn. “With this therapy I have been extremely surprised, because the quality of life of this patient, who was hospitalized an average of 6-7 times a year, for acute pancreatitis, which put her life at risk in addition to her work, has improved dramatically. extraordinary,” says the specialist.

Cristina first treated Concepción at the end of 2019, during one of her admissions for pancreatitis. Seeing her history, she asked for genetic tests to confirm her suspicions. “Having a documented mutation and not having responded to other treatments such as diet, Concepción was a candidate for this treatment,” adds the doctor.

Dr. Trigo points out that, in order to access new therapies, it is important to have the commitment of the patient, who normally accepts reviews and subsequent control, since they are based on a lack of treatment or therapies that have not worked for them. “Without the new therapy, she had no choice but to continue to be hospitalized with complicated pancreatitis with even peripancreatic necrosis, which was life-threatening for her,” she adds.

Now, Concepción, who exudes sympathy and optimism with every word, explains that she saves casualties, new tests and changes to special diets. The only thing she regrets about her is that her father died without knowing what was happening to her daughter and, above all, without seeing how a treatment has been able to give her the life she never had.

