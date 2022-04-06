Bayer Leverkusen vs. Toluca dates announced; and vs women’s America

abigail parra

This Tuesday it was officially announced the friendly matches Come in Bayer Leverkusen and Tolucain addition to Bayer Women’s and Women’s America. This in the framework of centenary of the Bayer pharmaceutical company in Mexico.

“Since we had the visit of people from Bayer, we understood the relevance and vision that this company has had in the State of Mexico. It is a luxury for us to receive the team and be able to play. This event will be unique and unrepeatable”, he said. Francis SuinagaScarlet President.

The game between the mexiquenses and Bayer It will be on May 17 at 8:00 p.m. at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, it will also be broadcast. Tickets range from 250 to 600 pesos.

While the female duel will be played in Aztec stadium between the azulcremas and the germans on July 14.

“It is a great pleasure to be here. A match will be played that will not only be in a benchmark stadium, will not only represent the growth of women’s soccer but also it is the first between two clubs from Mexico and Germany“, he pointed Claudia Carrionsports director of Women’s America.

FEMALE GROWTH

This is the second time that a Liga MX Femenil club is measured against an international one as has happened with tigers and Pachuca before templates United States. Mariana Gutiérrez, general director of the Women’s MX Leaguepointed out the importance of beginning to internationalize “pink” football.

“Commitment to international competition is important to the growth of the league. Not for nothing does Bayer want to measure itself against a team of ours. The strategies are clear to guide the women to be one of the best in the world”.