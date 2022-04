BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored from a penalty near the end of the match for Bayern Munich, which after suffering a Champions League loss beat Augsburg on Saturday and moved one step closer to its 10th consecutive Bundesliga title.

It was the Polish star’s 32nd goal in 29 games this season. Bayern is nine points ahead of shooting guard Borussia Dortmund, whom they will host in Munich on April 23.

Augsburg is six points above the relegation zone. Bayern suffered a surprise 1-0 loss at Villarreal in the first leg of the quarterfinals. The Spanish team will visit Munich on Tuesday, and Bayern seemed to have their thoughts on that game during a disappointing first half against Augsburg. The tie was broken eight minutes before the end, with a penalty due to a handball by defender Reece Oxford.

Bayern came close to increasing moments later, but Joshua Kimmich’s shot crashed off the crossbar. With a brace from Lukas Nmecha, Wolfsburg thrashed Arminia Bielefeld 4-0, who are next to last in the standings. Hertha, also threatened by relegation, then host Union Berlin in the Berlin derby. Bottom Greuther Furth fell 2-0 to Borussia Mönchengladbach. Cologne, with three goals in the last half hour, beat Mainz 3-2. its hopes of European qualification.

