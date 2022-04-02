Bayern beat Freiburg playing with 12 players: what happens now?

Bayern is not perfect. Villarreal’s rival in the Champions League, far from his best version, He shot hard to defeat Freiburg (1-4).The goals of Goretzka (58′), Gnabry (73′), Coman (82′) and Sabitzer (96′) give them a provisional nine-point lead over Borussia Dortmund.

However, an ‘administrative’ error could cost you victory. An unusual event took place in Freiburg. Bayern played a few moments with 12 (see main photo). We’ll see if it has consequences. It was due to an error with the changes that had the match stopped. “You have to fear for the three points,” suggests ‘Sport Bild’.

The error/misunderstanding (call it what you want) came in 85′, when Nagelsmann decided to withdraw Coman and Tolisso, who had come on in the 62nd minute for Goretzka, to bring on Süle and Sabitzer. Well, a Bayern player didn’t leave the pitch and that’s when 12 players gathered on the pitch.

The VAR alerted referee Dingert to this situation at 87′ and the braid did not hesitate to stop the game. At first there were moments of confusion about what had happened. Finally, the referee decided to resume the game and add 8 minutes. The ‘case’ doesn’t look like it’s over. It will continue in the offices.

Goretzka is back

Julian Nagelsmann, who had Alphonso Davies and Choupo-Moting out, took the match very seriously. He only reserved Süle (touched) to give entrance to Nianzou. Up front he came out with everything: Sané, Müller, Lewandowski, Coman… The surprise, yes, was the return as starter of Leon Goretzka, who had not played since December 4. 119 had elapsed since then.

Bayern blatantly dominated from the start… but Freiburg resisted well with the three that Christian Streich had: Gulde, the promising Schlotterbeck and the former Madrid player Lienhart.

Strategy as a ‘weapon’

In fact, the champion of the last nine Bundesligas he only generated danger until the break from a set piece: Nianzou headed high from a corner in the 13th minute, a cross from Kimmich from a free kick skimmed the post in the 39th minute and Flekken had to work hard in the 41st minute to avoid an ‘Olympic goal’ ‘ from Kimmich in 41’.

The script did not change at the beginning of the second part. Moreover, if possible, the game became more leaden. The strategy – it could not be otherwise – broke the tables. Kimmich served a measured center with the ‘glove’ that he has on the right and Goretzka took advantage of Flekken’s bad start to head at will. Best impossible return. Goretzka has three goals this season in the Bundesliga and 10 assists are already recorded by Bayern’s ‘brain’.

Coman made it 2-0 at 61′ behind a wall with Coman… but couldn’t get past Flekken heads-up. The changes drew a new scenario. Nagelsmann retired Goretzka and Lewandowski in the 62nd minute and Streich brought in Nils Petersen.

Petersen scored the 1-1 at 17” of leaving

The play against Freiburg could not have gone better. Petersen, formerly of Bayern, credited his fame as the best revulsive in the Bundesliga. He only needed 17 seconds to score 1-1. He received from Günter and beat Neuer with a low shot to the stump of the post. The delirium in the newly opened SC-Stadion, which completed its 34,700 seats for the first time in its history, was total.

Gnabry also scored as soon as he entered the field

It didn’t last long, yes. Gnabry took note of what Petersen had done and scored on the first ball he touched. He received a long cross from Lucas Hernández from the left, sat down Schlotterbeck and scored his 11th Bundesliga goal with a dry shot. Impossible for Flekken.

The sentence came at 82′ through Kingsley Coman. The former Juventus and PSG player received a long pass from Upamecano, cut inside and surprised Flekken with a hard shot at the near post. Eight goals support him.

There was time for more and, with spaces, Bayern is lethal. Musiala, with a heel, touched the goal in the 94th minute. The definitive 1-4 came in 96′ after a heads-up failed by Gnabry. Finally it was Sabitzer who, coming from behind, did not miss an empty goal.

In any case, the win allowed Bayern to forget their worrying defensive balance away from Allianz: they have only kept a clean sheet in three Bundesliga away games. The ‘Salad Bowl seems closer and closer: they have a nine-point advantage… waiting for what Borussia Dortmund does. However, we will have to wait. The fact of playing with 12 can be expensive for Bayern.

“It was a bit vague. Tolisso ran to the locker room because he had stomach problems. However, the fourth official showed the wrong number and Coman didn’t know he had to come out.”Nagelsmann justified himself.

The former coach of Leipzig and Hoffenheim reduced the drama of the incident: “There were 8-9 seconds where we were too many. It was a strange scene. It’s normal for the fans to complain or for Freiburg to discuss it.” However, Bayern hopes there will be no sanction.