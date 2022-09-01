Bayern confirm they had contact for Cristiano Ronaldo

Hasan Salihamidzic, sporting director of Bayern Munich, explains in an interview with Sky Sport the reasons why the German club did not try to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

“Yes”, Bayern Munich had a good discussion this summer with Jorge Mendes about Cristiano Ronaldo. Hasan Salihamidžić, sporting director of the German club, confirmed this on Thursday in an interview with Sky Sport. “We spoke,” he said, adding, however, that he did not speak directly with the Manchester United star.

>> All transfer window information live on RMC Sport

For Hasan Salihamidžić, a signing of the 37-year-old Portuguese striker from the German champions was not an option given the signing of Sadio Mané: “For us it was out of the question, because we have did other things and that we had previously organized our attack in such a way that it was closed”.

The leader was also questioned about Erling Haaland. “We had discussions about it, but it turned out that it probably couldn’t be done. That’s why he is now playing at Manchester City,” said the former midfielder.

“We did everything calmly and without stress”

As for the end of the transfer window, Bayern Munich are not planning a last-minute move. “It’s always good not to have to act and buy on the last day of the transfer window, believes Hasan Salihamidžić. Bringing one or two players like this, I’m not in favor of it. I’m very satisfied with the way we have managed things within the club. We started from the beginning of last season and we did everything calmly and without stress. It is important in the market”.