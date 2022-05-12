Bayern gives in to Barça and could let Lewan out…

Everything indicates that Barça would be getting closer to their star signing for next season. The goal of signing Robert Lewandowski would be very hot, and the sports management recognizes that much of it is due to the player’s willingness to stop at the Camp Nou. Now, new information from Germany ensures that Bayern Munich would have already agreed to leave the Pole in the summer market.

And it is that according to the newspaper ‘Bild’, the whole situation is beginning to affect the discipline of the team. The striker has repeatedly communicated his willingness to leave the club and would have noted his anger in the locker room. The directors consider his renewal as something impossibleso they would be for the work of selling him to get a ‘slice’ of his file and avoid a greater conflict.

In addition, he adds that the Bavarians would be willing to open the doors for him if an offer of around 40 million euros arrives, because they do not want to run the risk of seeing him go free next season, even more so with the impressive goalscoring production he has had during this course. The coaching staff have also analyzed his departure and consider that the squad would gain versatility, since he would not be the only offensive axis of the team.

The Teutons are used to ‘Lewan’ getting them out of trouble in difficult moments, so Julian Nagelsmann understands that the extremes and the laterals would gain prominence to complement the game of the ‘9’. In principle, the negotiation should not be complicated, although the only handicap is the direct replacement that Bayern will have to look for in the market.

Complicated substitute?

Although the other positions of the Germans will gain confidence, the truth is that they will need a guaranteed center forward for 2022/23. Darwin Núñez would be the priority objective, although its high price could complicate the operation. Sébastien Haller, from Ajax, has also sounded and his experience in the Bundesliga makes him add points in the summer window. In any case, the output of the ‘killer’ is very hot, and the next few days could be definitive for the resolution of the ‘Lewandowski Case’.