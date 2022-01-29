Bayern, Gnabry: black nail color for a reason

In Bayern Munich’s latest victory against Hertha Berlin, the German winger Serge Gnabry not only did he score the last goal of his team but also stood out for the color of his nails. As happened in the match won against Stuttgart, the German had a fingernail painted black for a very important awareness campaign. As reported by the Bild, Gnabry’s painted fingernail is said to be a symbol of the YGAP organization’s “Polished Man” campaign against child abuse. The painted nails are intended to draw attention to this situation as well as to stimulate and motivate people to make a donation to prevent and protect all minors. This painted nail idea was born in Cambodia by Elliot Costello, the CEO of YGAP. The ceo of the organization, after meeting Thea, a girl who as a child had been the victim of physical and sexual abuse, was struck by her story and invited her to tell about her childhood while she gestured with her nails enameled. The campaign is therefore a tribute to her, in a symbolic way. In addition to the player from the Bavarian formation, other world celebrities such as the two actors Chris Hemsworth and Tyler Blackburn also participate in the campaign.