Bayern makes its position clear after the alleged agreement…

Bayern Munich has far from said its last word regarding the future of Robert Lewandowski. Despite the fact that it is said that the Polish striker has almost decided that he wants to leave Germany, the Bavarian team still hopes to renew his contract, which expires in 2023. It seems that the negotiations between both parties are still alive and that the situation could happen at any time a 180-degree turn for German benefit.

This past Monday, in Poland they pointed out that the one from Warsaw had a closed agreement with FC Barcelona to arrive this summer. It would be necessary for the Catalans to reach a deal with Bayern to formalize the transfer that would take the number ‘9’ to the Camp Nou. However, in Munich they are far from giving this information as truthful, as evidenced by Oliver Kahn’s statements to the ‘Münchner Merkur’ newspaper.

The former goalkeeper of the German team and current general director of the entity made it clear that the club is very calm about the ‘Lewandowski case’ despite everything that is being said in the media. “I’m not the least bit worried about these situations. In fact, I am very relaxed. Voices from outside don’t pressure us,” said the Bavarian legend.

Kahn insisted that Bayern are not alarmed by the supposed agreement between Barça and ‘Lewy’ and defended the strong position of the Munich team in terms of renewals. “As long as the talks last, I’m calm. We will not allow pressure from outside”, he highlighted, also referring to the negotiations with Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer, who, like the Pole, will end their contract in 2023.

Barça could go to another level with Lewandowski

We will have to see what happens in the end with the international for Poland, since it is a subject that could mark the next season in Europe. If Barça manages to sign him, it will take over the highest-scoring ‘9’ in recent seasons and will climb two steps at once to be able to compete against the best teams in Europe. Bayern, on the other hand, would lower their offensive power and probably would not be able to sign a ‘crack’ of Robert’s level.