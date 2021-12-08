Bayern Munich – Barcelona: 3-0 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Match ends, Bayern Munich 3, Barcelona 0.22:52

90 ‘+ 4’ Second Half ends, Bayern Munich 3, Barcelona 0.22:52

90 ‘+ 3’ Foul by Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich).22:52

90 ‘+ 3’ Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:51

88 ‘ Shot saved. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the crossbar. Assisted by Riqui Puig.22:48

87 ‘ Failed attempt. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Malik Tillman.22:45

86 ‘ Substitution, Barcelona. Yusuf Demir replaces Gavi.22:44

84 ‘ Shot rejected. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bouna Sarr.22:43

83 ‘ Failed attempt. Gavi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay from a corner.22:43

83 ‘ Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Omar Richards.22:44

82 ‘ Omar Richards (Bayern Munich) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:40

81 ‘ Foul by Omar Richards (Bayern Munich).22:41

81 ‘ Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:40

79 ‘ Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Tanguy Nianzou.22:37

78 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Niklas Süle.22:41

77 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Malik Tillman replaces Robert Lewandowski.22:41

77 ‘ Foul by Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich).22:35

77 ‘ Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:36

73 ‘ Substitution, Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho replaces Ousmane Dembélé.22:36

73 ‘ Substitution, Barcelona. Riqui Puig replaces Frenkie de Jong.22:37

72 ‘ Foul by Marc Roca (Bayern Munich).22:33

72 ‘ Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:30

71 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Omar Richards replaces Alphonso Davies.22:29

71 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Bouna Sarr replaces Kingsley Coman.22:30

71 ‘ Foul by Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).22:30

71 ‘ Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:29

70 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Óscar Mingueza.22:30

69 ‘ Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Niklas Süle.22:30

67 ‘ Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.22:26

67 ‘ Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).22:26

66 ‘ Failed attempt. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from very angled to the right, a goal that was virtually impossible! coming out far to the left from a direct free kick.22:25

66 ‘ Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:24

66 ‘ Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).22:24

62 ‘ Goals! Bayern Munich 3, Barcelona 0. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from very close range to the center of the goal. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.22:21

60 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Marc Roca replaces Corentin Tolisso.22:18

56 ‘ Hand ball by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).22:14

55 ‘ Shot rejected. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.22:15

53 ‘ Offside. Kingsley Coman tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.22:40

51 ‘ Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.22:09

51 ‘ Foul by Memphis Depay (Barcelona).22:09

50 ‘ Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.22:12

50 ‘ Shot rejected. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.22:09

50 ‘ Failed attempt. Gavi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolás González Iglesias with a cross.22:53

47 ‘ Shot saved. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.22:25

46 ‘ Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.22:05

46 ‘ Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).22:05

Second Half begins Bayern Munich 2, Barcelona 0.22:04

45 ‘ Substitution, Barcelona. Nicolás González Iglesias replaces Sergiño Dest.22:21

45 ‘+ 2’ Half time ends, Bayern Munich 2, Barcelona 0.21:59

45 ‘ Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:45

45 ‘ Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).21:45

44 ‘ Foul by Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich).21:43

44 ‘ Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:47

43 ‘ Goals! Bayern Munich 2, Barcelona 0. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from outside the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.21:43

42 ‘ Foul by Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich).21:41

42 ‘ Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:41

41 ‘ Foul by Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich).21:40

41 ‘ Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:40

37 ‘ Offside. Gavi tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.21:37

37 ‘ Shot saved. Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.21:36

36 ‘ Offside. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.21:35

34 ‘ Goals! Bayern Munich 1, Barcelona 0. Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.21:34

32 ‘ Shot saved. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) header from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.21:32

31 ‘ Substitution, Barcelona. Óscar Mingueza replaces Jordi Alba because of an injury.21:49

28 ‘ Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:27

28 ‘ Foul by Memphis Depay (Barcelona).21:27

24 ‘ Foul by Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).21:23

24 ‘ Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:23

22 ‘ Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:22

22 ‘ Foul by Memphis Depay (Barcelona).21:22

21 ‘ Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).21:21

21 ‘ Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:21

21 ‘ Failed attempt. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay.21:20

19 ‘ Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:20

19 ‘ Foul by Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich).21:19

18 ‘ Offside. Robert Lewandowski tries a through ball, but Jamal Musiala is caught offside.21:17

16 ‘ Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:15

16 ‘ Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:15

16 ‘ Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).21:15

15 ‘ Offside. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Frenkie de Jong is caught offside.21:15

15 ‘ Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.21:14

13 ‘ Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).21:12

13 ‘ Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:12

12 ‘ Offside. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.21:11

11 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Jordi Alba.21:10

10 ‘ Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).21:09

10 ‘ Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:09

9 ‘ Foul by Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich).21:09

9 ‘ Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:09

7 ‘ Shot saved. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.21:06

5 ‘ Shot rejected. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from outside the box.21:05

3 ‘ Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:03

3 ‘ Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).21:03

3 ‘ Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:03

First half begins.21:00

The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up20:55