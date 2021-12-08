Bayern Munich – Barcelona: 3-0 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match
Match ends, Bayern Munich 3, Barcelona 0.22:52
Second Half ends, Bayern Munich 3, Barcelona 0.22:52
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich).22:52
Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:51
Shot saved. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the crossbar. Assisted by Riqui Puig.22:48
Failed attempt. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Malik Tillman.22:45
Substitution, Barcelona. Yusuf Demir replaces Gavi.22:44
Shot rejected. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bouna Sarr.22:43
Failed attempt. Gavi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay from a corner.22:43
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Omar Richards.22:44
Omar Richards (Bayern Munich) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:40
Foul by Omar Richards (Bayern Munich).22:41
Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:40
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Tanguy Nianzou.22:37
Substitution, Bayern Munich. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Niklas Süle.22:41
Substitution, Bayern Munich. Malik Tillman replaces Robert Lewandowski.22:41
Foul by Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich).22:35
Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:36
Substitution, Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho replaces Ousmane Dembélé.22:36
Substitution, Barcelona. Riqui Puig replaces Frenkie de Jong.22:37
Foul by Marc Roca (Bayern Munich).22:33
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:30
Substitution, Bayern Munich. Omar Richards replaces Alphonso Davies.22:29
Substitution, Bayern Munich. Bouna Sarr replaces Kingsley Coman.22:30
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).22:30
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:29
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Óscar Mingueza.22:30
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Niklas Süle.22:30
Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.22:26
Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).22:26
Failed attempt. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from very angled to the right, a goal that was virtually impossible! coming out far to the left from a direct free kick.22:25
Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:24
Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).22:24
Goals! Bayern Munich 3, Barcelona 0. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from very close range to the center of the goal. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.22:21
Substitution, Bayern Munich. Marc Roca replaces Corentin Tolisso.22:18
Hand ball by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).22:14
Shot rejected. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.22:15
Offside. Kingsley Coman tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.22:40
Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.22:09
Foul by Memphis Depay (Barcelona).22:09
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.22:12
Shot rejected. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.22:09
Failed attempt. Gavi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolás González Iglesias with a cross.22:53
Shot saved. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.22:25
Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.22:05
Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).22:05
Second Half begins Bayern Munich 2, Barcelona 0.22:04
Substitution, Barcelona. Nicolás González Iglesias replaces Sergiño Dest.22:21
Half time ends, Bayern Munich 2, Barcelona 0.21:59
Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:45
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).21:45
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich).21:43
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:47
Goals! Bayern Munich 2, Barcelona 0. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from outside the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.21:43
Foul by Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich).21:41
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:41
Foul by Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich).21:40
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:40
Offside. Gavi tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.21:37
Shot saved. Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.21:36
Offside. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.21:35
Goals! Bayern Munich 1, Barcelona 0. Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.21:34
Shot saved. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) header from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.21:32
Substitution, Barcelona. Óscar Mingueza replaces Jordi Alba because of an injury.21:49
Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:27
Foul by Memphis Depay (Barcelona).21:27
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).21:23
Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:23
Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:22
Foul by Memphis Depay (Barcelona).21:22
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).21:21
Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:21
Failed attempt. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay.21:20
Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:20
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich).21:19
Offside. Robert Lewandowski tries a through ball, but Jamal Musiala is caught offside.21:17
Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:15
Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:15
Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).21:15
Offside. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Frenkie de Jong is caught offside.21:15
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.21:14
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).21:12
Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:12
Offside. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.21:11
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Jordi Alba.21:10
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).21:09
Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:09
Foul by Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich).21:09
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:09
Shot saved. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.21:06
Shot rejected. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from outside the box.21:05
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:03
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).21:03
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:03
First half begins.21:00
The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up20:55
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Allianz Arena
City: München
Capacity: 75,000 spectators20:55