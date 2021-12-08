Sports

Bayern Munich – Barcelona: 3-0 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 23 5 minutes read

  • Match ends, Bayern Munich 3, Barcelona 0.22:52

  • 90 ‘+ 4’

    Second Half ends, Bayern Munich 3, Barcelona 0.22:52

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich).22:52

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:51

  • 88 ‘

    Shot saved. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the crossbar. Assisted by Riqui Puig.22:48

  • 87 ‘

    Failed attempt. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Malik Tillman.22:45

  • 86 ‘

    Substitution, Barcelona. Yusuf Demir replaces Gavi.22:44

  • 84 ‘

    Shot rejected. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bouna Sarr.22:43

  • 83 ‘

    Failed attempt. Gavi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay from a corner.22:43

  • 83 ‘

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Omar Richards.22:44

  • 82 ‘

    Omar Richards (Bayern Munich) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:40

  • 81 ‘

    Foul by Omar Richards (Bayern Munich).22:41

  • 81 ‘

    Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:40

  • 79 ‘

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Tanguy Nianzou.22:37

  • 78 ‘

    Substitution, Bayern Munich. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Niklas Süle.22:41

  • 77 ‘

    Substitution, Bayern Munich. Malik Tillman replaces Robert Lewandowski.22:41

  • 77 ‘

    Foul by Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich).22:35

  • 77 ‘

    Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:36

  • 73 ‘

    Substitution, Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho replaces Ousmane Dembélé.22:36

  • 73 ‘

    Substitution, Barcelona. Riqui Puig replaces Frenkie de Jong.22:37

  • 72 ‘

    Foul by Marc Roca (Bayern Munich).22:33

  • 72 ‘

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:30

  • 71 ‘

    Substitution, Bayern Munich. Omar Richards replaces Alphonso Davies.22:29

  • 71 ‘

    Substitution, Bayern Munich. Bouna Sarr replaces Kingsley Coman.22:30

  • 71 ‘

    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).22:30

  • 71 ‘

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.22:29

  • 70 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Óscar Mingueza.22:30

  • 69 ‘

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Niklas Süle.22:30

  • 67 ‘

    Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.22:26

  • 67 ‘

    Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).22:26

  • 66 ‘

    Failed attempt. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from very angled to the right, a goal that was virtually impossible! coming out far to the left from a direct free kick.22:25

  • 66 ‘

    Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:24

  • 66 ‘

    Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).22:24

  • 62 ‘

    Goals! Bayern Munich 3, Barcelona 0. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from very close range to the center of the goal. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.22:21

  • 60 ‘

    Substitution, Bayern Munich. Marc Roca replaces Corentin Tolisso.22:18

  • 56 ‘

    Hand ball by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).22:14

  • 55 ‘

    Shot rejected. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.22:15

  • 53 ‘

    Offside. Kingsley Coman tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.22:40

  • 51 ‘

    Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.22:09

  • 51 ‘

    Foul by Memphis Depay (Barcelona).22:09

  • 50 ‘

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.22:12

  • 50 ‘

    Shot rejected. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.22:09

  • 50 ‘

    Failed attempt. Gavi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolás González Iglesias with a cross.22:53

  • 47 ‘

    Shot saved. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.22:25

  • 46 ‘

    Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.22:05

  • 46 ‘

    Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).22:05

  • Second Half begins Bayern Munich 2, Barcelona 0.22:04

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, Barcelona. Nicolás González Iglesias replaces Sergiño Dest.22:21

  • 45 ‘+ 2’

    Half time ends, Bayern Munich 2, Barcelona 0.21:59

  • 45 ‘

    Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:45

  • 45 ‘

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).21:45

  • 44 ‘

    Foul by Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich).21:43

  • 44 ‘

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:47

  • 43 ‘

    Goals! Bayern Munich 2, Barcelona 0. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from outside the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.21:43

  • 42 ‘

    Foul by Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich).21:41

  • 42 ‘

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:41

  • 41 ‘

    Foul by Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich).21:40

  • 41 ‘

    Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:40

  • 37 ‘

    Offside. Gavi tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.21:37

  • 37 ‘

    Shot saved. Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.21:36

  • 36 ‘

    Offside. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.21:35

  • 34 ‘

    Goals! Bayern Munich 1, Barcelona 0. Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.21:34

  • 32 ‘

    Shot saved. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) header from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.21:32

  • 31 ‘

    Substitution, Barcelona. Óscar Mingueza replaces Jordi Alba because of an injury.21:49

  • 28 ‘

    Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:27

  • 28 ‘

    Foul by Memphis Depay (Barcelona).21:27

  • 24 ‘

    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).21:23

  • 24 ‘

    Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:23

  • 22 ‘

    Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:22

  • 22 ‘

    Foul by Memphis Depay (Barcelona).21:22

  • 21 ‘

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).21:21

  • 21 ‘

    Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:21

  • 21 ‘

    Failed attempt. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay.21:20

  • 19 ‘

    Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:20

  • 19 ‘

    Foul by Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich).21:19

  • 18 ‘

    Offside. Robert Lewandowski tries a through ball, but Jamal Musiala is caught offside.21:17

  • 16 ‘

    Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:15

  • 16 ‘

    Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:15

  • 16 ‘

    Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).21:15

  • 15 ‘

    Offside. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Frenkie de Jong is caught offside.21:15

  • 15 ‘

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.21:14

  • 13 ‘

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).21:12

  • 13 ‘

    Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:12

  • 12 ‘

    Offside. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.21:11

  • 11 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Jordi Alba.21:10

  • 10 ‘

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).21:09

  • 10 ‘

    Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:09

  • 9 ‘

    Foul by Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich).21:09

  • 9 ‘

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in his own half.21:09

  • 7 ‘

    Shot saved. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.21:06

  • 5 ‘

    Shot rejected. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from outside the box.21:05

  • 3 ‘

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:03

  • 3 ‘

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).21:03

  • 3 ‘

    Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:03

  • First half begins.21:00

  • The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up20:55

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Allianz Arena
    City: München
    Capacity: 75,000 spectators20:55

