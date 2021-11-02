Bayern Munich – Benfica: 5-2 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Match ends, Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 2.22:52

90 ‘+ 4’ Second Half ends, Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 2.22:51

90 ‘+ 4’ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Diogo Gonçalves.22:51

90 ‘+ 1’ Offside. Diogo Gonçalves tries a through ball, but Rafa is caught offside.22:49

90 ‘ Failed attempt. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gilberto.22:48

89 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Morato.22:47

89 ‘ Shot rejected. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.22:48

88 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Gilberto.22:52

88 ‘ Shot rejected. Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from very close range.22:58

87 ‘ Foul by Omar Richards (Bayern Munich).22:44

87 ‘ Darwin Núñez (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:44

86 ‘ Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich).22:43

86 ‘ Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.22:43

85 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Bouna Sarr replaces Serge Gnabry.22:43

84 ‘ Goals! Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 2. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Neuer.22:43

83 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Lucas Veríssimo.22:41

83 ‘ Failed attempt. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Omar Richards.22:41

80 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Diogo Gonçalves.22:45

80 ‘ Shot rejected. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.22:38

78 ‘ Failed attempt. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller.22:37

78 ‘ Shot rejected. Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Richards.22:37

77 ‘ Foul by Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich).22:35

77 ‘ Soualiho Meité (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.23:00

77 ‘ Substitution, Benfica. Gonçalo Ramos replaces Alejandro Grimaldo.22:35

77 ‘ Substitution, Benfica. Paulo Bernardo replaces João Mário.22:34

74 ‘ Goals! Bayern Munich 4, Benfica 2. Darwin Núñez (Benfica) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by João Mário with a through ball following a fast break.22:33

72 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Thomas Müller replaces Leroy Sané.22:32

72 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Joshua Kimmich.22:32

71 ‘ Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich).22:30

71 ‘ Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.22:29

69 ‘ Offside. João Mário tries a through ball, but Darwin Núñez is caught offside.22:53

69 ‘ Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:26

69 ‘ Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich).22:45

69 ‘ João Mário (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:45

65 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Omar Richards replaces Alphonso Davies.22:22

64 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Jamal Musiala replaces Kingsley Coman.22:23

64 ‘ Substitution, Benfica. Rafa replaces Pizzi.22:22

64 ‘ Substitution, Benfica. Darwin Núñez replaces Roman Yaremchuk.22:22

64 ‘ Substitution, Benfica. Diogo Gonçalves replaces Éverton.22:22

64 ‘ Failed attempt. Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.22:22

63 ‘ Shot saved. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.22:22

63 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Odysseas Vlachodimos.22:20

63 ‘ Shot saved. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.22:21

61 ‘ Goals! Bayern Munich 4, Benfica 1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.22:20

60 ‘ Offside. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Dayot Upamecano is caught offside.22:17

59 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Soualiho Meité.22:17

59 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Gilberto.22:16

57 ‘ Foul by Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich).22:14

57 ‘ Soualiho Meité (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.22:14

55 ‘ Foul by Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich).22:13

55 ‘ Soualiho Meité (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.22:13

55 ‘ Failed attempt. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leroy Sané.22:13

55 ‘ Shot saved. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.22:14

52 ‘ Offside. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.22:10

50 ‘ Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:08

50 ‘ Foul by Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).22:08

50 ‘ Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:08

49 ‘ Goals! Bayern Munich 3, Benfica 1. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies with a headed pass.22:08

48 ‘ Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:06

48 ‘ Foul by Morato (Benfica).22:06

Second Half begins Bayern Munich 2, Benfica 1.22:03

45 ‘+ 3’ Half time ends, Bayern Munich 2, Benfica 1.22:45

45 ‘+ 1’ Penalty saved! Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) misses a sensational opportunity right footed shot saved in the center of the goal.21:46

45 ‘ Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.21:45

45 ‘ VAR decision: Bayern Munich penalty.21:45

44 ‘ Penalty awarded by Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica) for a hand ball in the box.21:46

44 ‘ Shot rejected. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.21:45

41 ‘ Failed attempt. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.21:41

40 ‘ Offside. Odysseas Vlachodimos tries a through ball, but Pizzi is caught offside.21:50

39 ‘ Offside. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Kingsley Coman is caught offside.21:40

39 ‘ Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:39

39 ‘ Foul by Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica).21:39

38 ‘ Goals! Bayern Munich 2, Benfica 1. Morato (Benfica) header from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross from a set piece situation.21:52

37 ‘ Foul by Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich).21:39

37 ‘ Soualiho Meité (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:37

36 ‘ Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich).21:36

36 ‘ Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.21:36

36 ‘ Shot saved. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.21:37

36 ‘ Failed attempt. Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Mário following a fast break.21:53

33 ‘ Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:33

33 ‘ Foul by Gilberto (Benfica).21:50

32 ‘ Goals! Bayern Munich 2, Benfica 0. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.21:32

31 ‘ Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich).21:31

31 ‘ Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:31

30 ‘ Foul by Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich).21:30

30 ‘ Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.21:30

29 ‘ Foul by Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich).21:29

29 ‘ Soualiho Meité (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:29

26 ‘ Goals! Bayern Munich 1, Benfica 0. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.21:27

20 ‘ Failed attempt. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.21:20

19 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Odysseas Vlachodimos.21:50

19 ‘ Shot saved. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.21:20

18 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Gilberto.21:50

16 ‘ Failed attempt. Éverton (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lucas Veríssimo with a headed pass.21:17

15 ‘ Offside. Soualiho Meité tries a through ball, but Pizzi is caught offside.21:15

14 ‘ Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.21:15

13 ‘ Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich).21:13

13 ‘ Soualiho Meité (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.21:13

11 ‘ Failed attempt. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski with a headed pass.21:11

6 ‘ Shot saved. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.21:07

2′ Foul by Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich).21:02

2′ Gilberto (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:02

Shot rejected. Pizzi (Benfica) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.21:52

Shot rejected. Pizzi (Benfica) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Éverton with a cross.21:02

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:01

Foul by João Mário (Benfica).21:01

First half begins.21:00

The formations have been announced and the players are warming up21:02