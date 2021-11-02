Sports

Bayern Munich – Benfica: 5-2 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 21 6 minutes read

  • Match ends, Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 2.22:52

  • 90 ‘+ 4’

    Second Half ends, Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 2.22:51

  • 90 ‘+ 4’

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Diogo Gonçalves.22:51

  • 90 ‘+ 1’

    Offside. Diogo Gonçalves tries a through ball, but Rafa is caught offside.22:49

  • 90 ‘

    Failed attempt. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gilberto.22:48

  • 89 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Morato.22:47

  • 89 ‘

    Shot rejected. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.22:48

  • 88 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Gilberto.22:52

  • 88 ‘

    Shot rejected. Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from very close range.22:58

  • 87 ‘

    Foul by Omar Richards (Bayern Munich).22:44

  • 87 ‘

    Darwin Núñez (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:44

  • 86 ‘

    Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich).22:43

  • 86 ‘

    Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.22:43

  • 85 ‘

    Substitution, Bayern Munich. Bouna Sarr replaces Serge Gnabry.22:43

  • 84 ‘

    Goals! Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 2. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Neuer.22:43

  • 83 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Lucas Veríssimo.22:41

  • 83 ‘

    Failed attempt. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Omar Richards.22:41

  • 80 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Diogo Gonçalves.22:45

  • 80 ‘

    Shot rejected. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.22:38

  • 78 ‘

    Failed attempt. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller.22:37

  • 78 ‘

    Shot rejected. Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Richards.22:37

  • 77 ‘

    Foul by Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich).22:35

  • 77 ‘

    Soualiho Meité (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.23:00

  • 77 ‘

    Substitution, Benfica. Gonçalo Ramos replaces Alejandro Grimaldo.22:35

  • 77 ‘

    Substitution, Benfica. Paulo Bernardo replaces João Mário.22:34

  • 74 ‘

    Goals! Bayern Munich 4, Benfica 2. Darwin Núñez (Benfica) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by João Mário with a through ball following a fast break.22:33

  • 72 ‘

    Substitution, Bayern Munich. Thomas Müller replaces Leroy Sané.22:32

  • 72 ‘

    Substitution, Bayern Munich. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Joshua Kimmich.22:32

  • 71 ‘

    Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich).22:30

  • 71 ‘

    Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.22:29

  • 69 ‘

    Offside. João Mário tries a through ball, but Darwin Núñez is caught offside.22:53

  • 69 ‘

    Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:26

  • 69 ‘

    Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich).22:45

  • 69 ‘

    João Mário (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:45

  • 65 ‘

    Substitution, Bayern Munich. Omar Richards replaces Alphonso Davies.22:22

  • 64 ‘

    Substitution, Bayern Munich. Jamal Musiala replaces Kingsley Coman.22:23

  • 64 ‘

    Substitution, Benfica. Rafa replaces Pizzi.22:22

  • 64 ‘

    Substitution, Benfica. Darwin Núñez replaces Roman Yaremchuk.22:22

  • 64 ‘

    Substitution, Benfica. Diogo Gonçalves replaces Éverton.22:22

  • 64 ‘

    Failed attempt. Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.22:22

  • 63 ‘

    Shot saved. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.22:22

  • 63 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Odysseas Vlachodimos.22:20

  • 63 ‘

    Shot saved. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.22:21

  • 61 ‘

    Goals! Bayern Munich 4, Benfica 1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.22:20

  • 60 ‘

    Offside. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Dayot Upamecano is caught offside.22:17

  • 59 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Soualiho Meité.22:17

  • 59 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Gilberto.22:16

  • 57 ‘

    Foul by Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich).22:14

  • 57 ‘

    Soualiho Meité (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.22:14

  • 55 ‘

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich).22:13

  • 55 ‘

    Soualiho Meité (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.22:13

  • 55 ‘

    Failed attempt. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leroy Sané.22:13

  • 55 ‘

    Shot saved. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.22:14

  • 52 ‘

    Offside. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.22:10

  • 50 ‘

    Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:08

  • 50 ‘

    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).22:08

  • 50 ‘

    Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:08

  • 49 ‘

    Goals! Bayern Munich 3, Benfica 1. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies with a headed pass.22:08

  • 48 ‘

    Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:06

  • 48 ‘

    Foul by Morato (Benfica).22:06

  • Second Half begins Bayern Munich 2, Benfica 1.22:03

  • 45 ‘+ 3’

    Half time ends, Bayern Munich 2, Benfica 1.22:45

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    Penalty saved! Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) misses a sensational opportunity right footed shot saved in the center of the goal.21:46

  • 45 ‘

    Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.21:45

  • 45 ‘

    VAR decision: Bayern Munich penalty.21:45

  • 44 ‘

    Penalty awarded by Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica) for a hand ball in the box.21:46

  • 44 ‘

    Shot rejected. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.21:45

  • 41 ‘

    Failed attempt. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.21:41

  • 40 ‘

    Offside. Odysseas Vlachodimos tries a through ball, but Pizzi is caught offside.21:50

  • 39 ‘

    Offside. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Kingsley Coman is caught offside.21:40

  • 39 ‘

    Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:39

  • 39 ‘

    Foul by Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica).21:39

  • 38 ‘

    Goals! Bayern Munich 2, Benfica 1. Morato (Benfica) header from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross from a set piece situation.21:52

  • 37 ‘

    Foul by Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich).21:39

  • 37 ‘

    Soualiho Meité (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:37

  • 36 ‘

    Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich).21:36

  • 36 ‘

    Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.21:36

  • 36 ‘

    Shot saved. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.21:37

  • 36 ‘

    Failed attempt. Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Mário following a fast break.21:53

  • 33 ‘

    Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:33

  • 33 ‘

    Foul by Gilberto (Benfica).21:50

  • 32 ‘

    Goals! Bayern Munich 2, Benfica 0. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.21:32

  • 31 ‘

    Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich).21:31

  • 31 ‘

    Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:31

  • 30 ‘

    Foul by Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich).21:30

  • 30 ‘

    Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.21:30

  • 29 ‘

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich).21:29

  • 29 ‘

    Soualiho Meité (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:29

  • 26 ‘

    Goals! Bayern Munich 1, Benfica 0. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.21:27

  • 20 ‘

    Failed attempt. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.21:20

  • 19 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Odysseas Vlachodimos.21:50

  • 19 ‘

    Shot saved. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.21:20

  • 18 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Gilberto.21:50

  • 16 ‘

    Failed attempt. Éverton (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lucas Veríssimo with a headed pass.21:17

  • 15 ‘

    Offside. Soualiho Meité tries a through ball, but Pizzi is caught offside.21:15

  • 14 ‘

    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.21:15

  • 13 ‘

    Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich).21:13

  • 13 ‘

    Soualiho Meité (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.21:13

  • 11 ‘

    Failed attempt. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski with a headed pass.21:11

  • 6 ‘

    Shot saved. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.21:07

  • 2′

    Foul by Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich).21:02

  • 2′

    Gilberto (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:02

  • Shot rejected. Pizzi (Benfica) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.21:52

  • Shot rejected. Pizzi (Benfica) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Éverton with a cross.21:02

  • Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:01

  • Foul by João Mário (Benfica).21:01

  • First half begins.21:00

  • The formations have been announced and the players are warming up21:02

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Allianz Arena
    City: München
    Capacity: 75,000 spectators21:02

    • Source link

    Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
    0 21 6 minutes read
    Photo of Kim Lee

    Kim Lee

    Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

    Related Articles

    PSG, Sergio Ramos’ grain breaks out

    11 hours ago

    Alonso the silent – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

    1 day ago

    Oriali towards the farewell: soon the meeting with Marotta. Inter, all new management

    July 15, 2021

    Marquez: crash while doing enduro, illnesses only emerged at home – Moto

    1 hour ago

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Back to top button