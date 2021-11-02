Bayern Munich – Benfica: 5-2 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match
Match ends, Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 2.22:52
Second Half ends, Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 2.22:51
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Diogo Gonçalves.22:51
Offside. Diogo Gonçalves tries a through ball, but Rafa is caught offside.22:49
Failed attempt. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gilberto.22:48
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Morato.22:47
Shot rejected. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.22:48
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Gilberto.22:52
Shot rejected. Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from very close range.22:58
Foul by Omar Richards (Bayern Munich).22:44
Darwin Núñez (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:44
Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich).22:43
Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.22:43
Substitution, Bayern Munich. Bouna Sarr replaces Serge Gnabry.22:43
Goals! Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 2. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Neuer.22:43
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Lucas Veríssimo.22:41
Failed attempt. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Omar Richards.22:41
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Diogo Gonçalves.22:45
Shot rejected. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.22:38
Failed attempt. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller.22:37
Shot rejected. Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Richards.22:37
Foul by Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich).22:35
Soualiho Meité (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.23:00
Substitution, Benfica. Gonçalo Ramos replaces Alejandro Grimaldo.22:35
Substitution, Benfica. Paulo Bernardo replaces João Mário.22:34
Goals! Bayern Munich 4, Benfica 2. Darwin Núñez (Benfica) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by João Mário with a through ball following a fast break.22:33
Substitution, Bayern Munich. Thomas Müller replaces Leroy Sané.22:32
Substitution, Bayern Munich. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Joshua Kimmich.22:32
Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich).22:30
Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.22:29
Offside. João Mário tries a through ball, but Darwin Núñez is caught offside.22:53
Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:26
Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich).22:45
João Mário (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:45
Substitution, Bayern Munich. Omar Richards replaces Alphonso Davies.22:22
Substitution, Bayern Munich. Jamal Musiala replaces Kingsley Coman.22:23
Substitution, Benfica. Rafa replaces Pizzi.22:22
Substitution, Benfica. Darwin Núñez replaces Roman Yaremchuk.22:22
Substitution, Benfica. Diogo Gonçalves replaces Éverton.22:22
Failed attempt. Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.22:22
Shot saved. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.22:22
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Odysseas Vlachodimos.22:20
Shot saved. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.22:21
Goals! Bayern Munich 4, Benfica 1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.22:20
Offside. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Dayot Upamecano is caught offside.22:17
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Soualiho Meité.22:17
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Gilberto.22:16
Foul by Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich).22:14
Soualiho Meité (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.22:14
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich).22:13
Soualiho Meité (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.22:13
Failed attempt. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leroy Sané.22:13
Shot saved. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.22:14
Offside. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.22:10
Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:08
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).22:08
Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:08
Goals! Bayern Munich 3, Benfica 1. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies with a headed pass.22:08
Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:06
Foul by Morato (Benfica).22:06
Second Half begins Bayern Munich 2, Benfica 1.22:03
Half time ends, Bayern Munich 2, Benfica 1.22:45
Penalty saved! Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) misses a sensational opportunity right footed shot saved in the center of the goal.21:46
Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.21:45
VAR decision: Bayern Munich penalty.21:45
Penalty awarded by Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica) for a hand ball in the box.21:46
Shot rejected. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.21:45
Failed attempt. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.21:41
Offside. Odysseas Vlachodimos tries a through ball, but Pizzi is caught offside.21:50
Offside. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Kingsley Coman is caught offside.21:40
Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:39
Foul by Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica).21:39
Goals! Bayern Munich 2, Benfica 1. Morato (Benfica) header from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross from a set piece situation.21:52
Foul by Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich).21:39
Soualiho Meité (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:37
Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich).21:36
Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.21:36
Shot saved. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.21:37
Failed attempt. Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Mário following a fast break.21:53
Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:33
Foul by Gilberto (Benfica).21:50
Goals! Bayern Munich 2, Benfica 0. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.21:32
Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich).21:31
Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:31
Foul by Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich).21:30
Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.21:30
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich).21:29
Soualiho Meité (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:29
Goals! Bayern Munich 1, Benfica 0. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.21:27
Failed attempt. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.21:20
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Odysseas Vlachodimos.21:50
Shot saved. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.21:20
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Gilberto.21:50
Failed attempt. Éverton (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lucas Veríssimo with a headed pass.21:17
Offside. Soualiho Meité tries a through ball, but Pizzi is caught offside.21:15
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.21:15
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich).21:13
Soualiho Meité (Benfica) wins a free kick in his own half.21:13
Failed attempt. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski with a headed pass.21:11
Shot saved. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.21:07
Foul by Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich).21:02
Gilberto (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:02
Shot rejected. Pizzi (Benfica) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.21:52
Shot rejected. Pizzi (Benfica) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Éverton with a cross.21:02
Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:01
Foul by João Mário (Benfica).21:01
First half begins.21:00
The formations have been announced and the players are warming up21:02
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Allianz Arena
City: München
Capacity: 75,000 spectators21:02