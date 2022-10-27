Bayern Munich: Between Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, Jamal Musiala decided: “He’s the GOAT”

Bayern Munich nugget Jamal Musiala has spoken about the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Author of a good start to the season with Bayern, Musiala is talked about for his talent. With 9 goals and 8 assists in 16 games in all competitions, the 19-year-old was one of the main favorites to lift the Golden Boy trophy won by Barcelona’s Gavi. In the columns of AS, the young player was called to talk about the rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo. The 19-year-old gave his opinion on this rivalry, but also Jamal chose his side between these two legends.

“I used to watch many great Barca games of Messi, Xavi and Iniesta, it was a delight to see how they played football. I paid a lot of attention to his game, no doubt. Barça is a club with a very strong philosophy which has always opted for the talent and technique of its players. It’s flattering and beautiful for viewers like I was one at the time. Real Madrid is also a legendary club. I loved the Clásicos between Cristiano’s Madrid and Messi’s Barça. Despite all my appreciation for Cristiano, I’m from the Messi team.”

