Bayern Munich cuts the salary of no-vax players placed in quarantine – Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

The measure taken by the Bavarian club for the midfielder Kimmich and for six other players who refused the vaccine and then came in contact with positives

There Bavaria the German land with the highest number of daily infections in a Germany overwhelmed by the fourth wave of Covid (on Friday there were 10,214 out of a total of 45,183 throughout the country). Bayern Munich, the historic club of the state capital, not free from the virus, and on Saturday announced that 7 players were quarantined for having contact with positives. For five of them, the management has taken unprecedented measures: for players who ended up in solitary confinement, and who had previously refused to be vaccinated, the company decided to reduce the salary.

The first to be sanctioned, according to the German press, was midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who was quarantined after coming into contact with infected people. The news was released by the German weekly Bild am Sonntag. Kimmich, 26, was placed in solitary confinement for the second time, having already contracted the virus. Last Tuesday the footballer had just come out of quarantine after coming into contact with teammate Niklas Suele, which was then always positive last week. Bayern officials have informed Kimmich and four of his teammates that their salaries will be reduced if placed in solitary confinement, according to the German weekly. The punished are Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Michael Cuisance, and according to Bild, none of them received even a dose of the vaccine. Bayern, who were defeated on Friday, without Kimmich in the field, in Augusta 2-1 in advance of the 12th matchday of the Bundesliga, declined to comment on the story.

THE infection rates this week they reached record highs, as the percentage of people vaccinated was less than 70%. The German regional governments of Bavaria and Saxony announced on Friday the cancellation of all Christmas markets, as well as other local restrictions. Looking ahead, Germany is also preparing to follow the example of Italy and France on the Green Pass. As soon as the admission threshold exceeds three Covid patients per 100,000 inhabitants, only the vaccinated and recovered will be able to access public places such as restaurants, cinemas, concert halls or sporting events, including Bayern Munich matches.