Bayern Munich have found better than Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League – Sport.fr

To compensate for the departure of Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich could consider the arrival of Harry Kane. If this file is not a priority, it sounds obvious to Oliver Khan.

After weeks of negotiations, Bayern Munich have lost Robert Lewandowski and find themselves orphaned from their first offensive weapon. Proposed to the Bavarian club, the candidacy of Cristiano Ronaldo was rejected: ” I love Cristiano Ronaldo, fantastic player but every club has a philosophy and I don’t know if it would be the right signal for Bayern and the Bundesliga if we signed him now. Such a decision does not necessarily correspond to our ideas. »

A clear refusal far from being so obvious for another alternative named Harry Kane. The English international particularly appeals to the management of Bayern Munich: “He is under contract with Tottenham. Sure, he’s a top striker, but that’s all just a dream for the future. Now we have to focus on building the squad for the current season. Let’s see what happens next »launched Oliver Khan, general manager of Bayern Munich, indicating to Sports Picture that the door was far from closed for Harry Kane.