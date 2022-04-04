Bayern Munich makes an unusual mistake in the Bundesliga against Freiburg, played with 12 players | Bundesliga

This Saturday there was an unusual episode in the Bundesliga, in the match between Freiburg and Bayern Munich. Although the Bavarian team, the current leader, usually shows ample dominance over their rivals, as if they were playing with an extra man, this time they did so before the surprised gaze of many. By mistake, after a change, Bayern had 12 players on the court and played for several seconds like that. What will happen now?

The networks exploded with the curious moment, in which Bayern played a few seconds with 12 players. In the image that has gone viral, 11 field players are seen, not counting their goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Those who noticed what was happening were the VAR men, who immediately informed the referee and notified the team.

Der Screenshot ist relativ eindeutig: 11 Feldspieler des @FCBayern auf dem Platz. Eigentlich egal, wie lange. Wenn ein unberechtigter Spieler ein- und sofort wieder ausgewechselt wird, wird das Spiel auch für Gegner gewertet. Wird interesting, was #DFB entscheidet #SCFFCB @spox pic.twitter.com/9e1NTnY8jT — MVolkmar (@MartinVolkmar) April 2, 2022

Whose mistake was it? Bayern manager, Julian Nagelmann indicated that the fact of playing 17 seconds with 12 players was due to an error by the fourth official. Kingsley Coman, who was supposed to walk off the field, didn’t because the referee didn’t show him his jersey number. On the other hand, Christian Streich, coach of the local team, merged into a hug with Naglsmann at the end of the game, where they exchanged smiles at what happened. The coach said that his club does not plan to fight on the desk for the points they lost, 1-4.