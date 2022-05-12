Bayern Munich opens the door to a Lewandowski sale

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 12.05.2022 09:29:22





After the sale of Erling Haland to Manchester City, now it seems that the novel of the summer will be Robert Lewandowskiwho has not renewed with Bayern Munich and inside the club they would already be thinking of selling him.

According to the Bild newspaper, the Bavarian board began to open the door so that the polish striker go away of the institution this summer in final sale.

For this reason they would be willing to sell Lewandowski if a offer for him of between 35 and 40 million eurosa way to avoid a conflict that could cause problems in the template.

The 33-year-old striker I would be angry with your directive and would have made him notice in the locker room when declaring his intention to leave, according to Bild, for this reason the board stopped declaring him non-transferable, since they consider that the renewal agreement is no longer possible.

Although Contract ends in June 2023consider that keeping him in the team could affect performance and the leaders consider that a sale sounds logical, since would contribute around 40 million to the coffers of the German club.

Lewandowski has sounded for him FC Barcelonait was even mentioned that he would be very close, although the Catalans will need to adjust their finances to be able to buy elements of the caliber of the Polish attacker.