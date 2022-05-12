Bayern Munich or Barcelona? Oribe Peralta was sounded out by Guardiola

The former forward of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and Club América, Oribe Peralta, could have signed with a club in Europe a few years ago, because the Brush was ‘probed’ by the coach of the Manchester City Josep Guardiolawell the Brush filled the eye of the former DT of the FC Barcelona in the summer of 2012.

It happened during the Jolympic games of London where the Mexican team amazed the whole world by winning the Gold Medal against Brazil thanks to a double by Oribe Peralta, then a player of the Santos Laguna in Liga MX, This is how the narrator of TUDN, Andrés Vaca, confessed it directly to Brush himself.

Also read: Tefi Valenzuela poses between the sheets with a hot thread garment

“Oribe did you find out that Pep Guardiola asked for you; It’s a serious anecdote, when the Olympic Games finished, Pep Guardiola asked about you, they told him your age and he said ‘ah, what a pity’, assured Vaca, surprising Peralta himself.

Peralta’s reaction was ‘unmissable’, because the Brush was not even aware of that anecdote and only managed to say that he would have loved to turn back time.

In the talk, the TUDN analyst, Marc Crosas, asserted that at that time Guardiola was leaving Barcelona and was already directing Bayern Munich, although that information is wrong, because although Pep was leaving the Catalans, the strategist lasted a year without directing and did not reach the German team until 2013.

In that tournament, Oribe Peralta was still a Santos Laguna player and was 28 years old. In the Olympics he played 8 games and scored 5 goals, 2 of them in the final against Brazil.

After those Olympics, Peralta participated in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and later signed with Club América that year, registering 73 goals and 27 assists for the creams in 216 games.

Peralta finished his career at Chivas del Guadalajara, playing 40 games and scoring only 2 goals.

Read also: Club América, with “everything in favor” to eliminate Puebla in the Azteca