Bayern Munich or Dortmund? Cristiano Ronaldo is “too old and too expensive” for Nagelsmann… – Sport.fr

Julian Nagelsmann is certain that Cristiano Ronaldo will not come to the Bundesliga this season, neither to Bayern Munich nor to Dortmund.

During a press conference this Friday, Julian Nagelsmann spoke about the rumors concerning the potential arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo (37) at Borussia Dortmund. A rumor quickly denied by the BVB and the German press.

“He is still under contract with Manchester United. We are not talking about other players. He’s a good player and he’s scored a lot of goals in his career and will probably score a few more. But whether he goes to Dortmund or not, that won’t change my happiness. I think you have to be able to afford it. I don’t think it’s worth dribbling for an apple and an egg. He’s not the youngest player, it’s a huge sum. I think a lot of clubs would like to have him, but for 15 Bundesliga teams it would be difficult to pay his annual salary. I don’t think he will play for 500,000 euros a year.”explained the Bayern Munich coach to the media.

