Bayern Munich responds to Barcelona about the interest in taking Robert Lewandowski to the Spanish League

2022-04-24

Bayern Munich ruled out again this Sunday the departure of its star striker Robert Lewandowski next summer (boreal), a few hours after the ambiguous statements of the Pole, whom some media place at FC Barcelona next season.

Asked, “can you rule out a Robert Lewandowski exit at the end of this season?” Bavarian sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic replied: “Yes”, in a broadcast on Sky Germany on Sunday.

The leader recalled that the 33-year-old star’s contract does not expire until June 2023. “It is clear that now we will talk about what will happen next,” he said.

Salihamidzic confirmed that negotiations had not started yet.