Bayern Munich responds to Barcelona about the interest in taking Robert Lewandowski to the Spanish League
2022-04-24
Bayern Munich ruled out again this Sunday the departure of its star striker Robert Lewandowski next summer (boreal), a few hours after the ambiguous statements of the Pole, whom some media place at FC Barcelona next season.
Asked, “can you rule out a Robert Lewandowski exit at the end of this season?” Bavarian sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic replied: “Yes”, in a broadcast on Sky Germany on Sunday.
The leader recalled that the 33-year-old star’s contract does not expire until June 2023. “It is clear that now we will talk about what will happen next,” he said.
Salihamidzic confirmed that negotiations had not started yet.
“But I saw Lewandowski totally relaxed, I don’t see the positions turning sour at all,” he added, while the club has been repeating for weeks that it is out of the question to let its best scorer go, twice in a row best FIFA player, in 2020 and 2021.
On Saturday, after the 3-1 victory against Borussia Dortmund that gave Bayern its tenth consecutive Bundesliga title, Lewandowski He evasively answered the question about his future: “At the moment nothing happens, we’ll see. It’s not that easy for me”, she affirmed, “but very soon something will happen”.
That phrase immediately relaunched speculation about his possible departure. The press has been pointing out for a few days a possible transfer to FC Barcelona for around 40 million euros (around 43 million dollars).
The Polish slugger has 48 goals in 42 games this season for Bayern across all competitions.
He dominates the Bundesliga scorers table with 33 goals (in 31 games) and currently leads the Champions League scorers table, with 13 goals, although Bayern is eliminated.