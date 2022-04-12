Bayern Munich responds to rumors that Lewandowski is taken for granted at Barcelona

2022-04-12

The Bayern Munich He reacted after the rumors that jumped on Monday about the alleged agreement that he would have already reached Robert Lewandowski to play in the FC Barcelona from the next campaign.

Laporta’s reaction on signing a striker for Barcelona

The Germans, at the moment, are not aware that the striker does not want to renew his contract, which ends in 2023. But everything is “quiet” at the Allianz Arena, according to one of the club’s legends.

“I am not the least bit worried about these situations. In fact, I am very relaxed. Voices from outside do not pressure us,” he assured. Oliver KhanCEO of Bayern Munichin statements to the daily Münchner Merkur.

Asked about the future Lewandowski, Thomas muller Y Manuel Neuerwhose contracts end next year, kahn He explained that “as long as the talks last, I am calm. We will not allow outside pressure.”