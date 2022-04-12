Bayern Munich responds to rumors that Lewandowski is taken for granted at Barcelona
The Bayern Munich He reacted after the rumors that jumped on Monday about the alleged agreement that he would have already reached Robert Lewandowski to play in the FC Barcelona from the next campaign.
The Germans, at the moment, are not aware that the striker does not want to renew his contract, which ends in 2023. But everything is “quiet” at the Allianz Arena, according to one of the club’s legends.
“I am not the least bit worried about these situations. In fact, I am very relaxed. Voices from outside do not pressure us,” he assured. Oliver KhanCEO of Bayern Munichin statements to the daily Münchner Merkur.
Asked about the future Lewandowski, Thomas muller Y Manuel Neuerwhose contracts end next year, kahn He explained that “as long as the talks last, I am calm. We will not allow outside pressure.”
The bayern It has been characterized by being a different club in many ways and has shown that it does not usually enter bids or auctions. Neither at the time of signing nor in the negotiations with the players on his squad. In case of David Alabawhich has the same representative of Lewandowski (Pini Zahavi), exemplified it perfectly.
On the other hand, the German team is measured this Tuesday at their stadium against Villarreal for the passage to the semifinals of the Champions League. It should be remembered that the bayern fell 1-0 in the first leg and the Spanish will seek to give the surprise to continue making history in the competition.