Bayern Munich – Salzburg: 7-1 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Match ends, Bayern Munich 7, Salzburg 1.22:50
Second Half ends, Bayern Munich 7, Salzburg 1.22:48
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.22:50
Shot rejected. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box.22:48
Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:47
Foul by Kamil Piatkowski (Salzburg).22:51
Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:46
Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg).22:46
Failed attempt. Benjamin Sesko (Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.22:45
Goals! Bayern Munich 7, Salzburg 1. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.22:44
Goals! Bayern Munich 6, Salzburg 1. Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.22:41
Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:40
Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg).22:40
Hand ball by Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich).22:39
Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:33
Foul by Maurits Kjærgaard (Salzburg).22:33
Offside. Philipp Köhn tries a through ball, but Benjamin Sesko is caught offside.22:30
Foul by Marc Roca (Bayern Munich).22:29
Brenden Aaronson (Salzburg) wins a free kick in his own half.22:29
Goals! Bayern Munich 5, Salzburg 1. Maurits Kjærgaard (Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box under the top left corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.22:31
Shot rejected. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bouna Sarr with a cross.22:33
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Andreas Ulmer.22:26
Substitution, Salzburg. Samson Tijani replaces Mohamed Camara because of an injury.22:24
Substitution, Bayern Munich. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Niklas Süle.22:30
Substitution, Bayern Munich. Marc Roca replaces Jamal Musiala.22:26
Substitution, Bayern Munich. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Kingsley Coman.22:26
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.22:21
Substitution, Salzburg. Benjamin Sesko replaces Karim Adeyemi.22:19
Substitution, Salzburg. Maurits Kjærgaard replaces Junior Chukwubuike Adamu.22:19
Failed attempt. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.22:18
Substitution, Bayern Munich. Dayot Upamecano replaces Lucas Hernández.22:22
Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:17
Foul by Mohamed Camara (Salzburg).22:17
Shot saved. Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) following a scrum from the center of the box is saved under the crossbar. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.22:18
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Kamil Piatkowski.22:15
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich).22:13
Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:13
Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.22:12
Foul by Mohamed Camara (Salzburg).22:12
Goals! Bayern Munich 5, Salzburg 0. Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.22:12
Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:10
Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg).22:10
Offside. Karim Adeyemi tries a through ball, but Brenden Aaronson is caught offside.22:08
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.22:07
Shot rejected. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.22:06
Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:03
Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg).22:04
Substitution, Bayern Munich. Bouna Sarr replaces Serge Gnabry.22:02
Second Half begins Bayern Munich 4, Salzburg 0.22:03
Substitution, Salzburg. Kamil Piatkowski replaces Oumar Solet.22:02
Substitution, Salzburg. Luka Sucic replaces Nicolas Seiwald.22:02
Half time ends, Bayern Munich 4, Salzburg 0.21:47
Shot saved. Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Seiwald.21:48
Failed attempt. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) header from the center of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a cross after a corner kick.21:40
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Nicolás Capaldo.21:38
Foul by Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich).21:41
Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:41
Failed attempt. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Müller.21:37
Foul by Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich).21:35
Mohamed Camara (Salzburg) wins a free kick in his own half.21:35
Shot saved. Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oumar Solet.21:35
Foul by Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich).21:32
Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:32
Goals! Bayern Munich 4, Salzburg 0. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.21:31
Shot rejected. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a headed tip.21:31
Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:32
Foul by Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg).21:28
Hand ball by Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich).21:27
Goals! Bayern Munich 3, Salzburg 0. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from very close range to the center of the goal.21:33
Goals! Bayern Munich 2, Salzburg 0. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) converts the shot from the spot to a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.21:22
VAR decision: Bayern Munich penalty.21:21
Penalty for Bayern Munich. Robert Lewandowski was landed in the penalty area.21:21
Maximilian Wöber (Salzburg) awarded a penalty for a foul in the box.21:21
Foul by Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich).21:16
Mohamed Camara (Salzburg) wins a free kick in his own half.21:16
Corner, Salzburg. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.21:22
Shot saved. Nicolas Seiwald (Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.21:15
Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:13
Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg).21:13
Goals! Bayern Munich 1, Salzburg 0. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) converts the penalty from a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.21:13
Penalty for Bayern Munich. Robert Lewandowski was landed in the penalty area.21:11
Maximilian Wöber (Salzburg) awarded a penalty for a foul in the box.21:11
Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:08
Foul by Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg).21:08
Failed attempt. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.21:08
Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Nicolás Capaldo.21:06
Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:05
Foul by Rasmus Kristensen (Salzburg).21:55
Failed attempt. Rasmus Kristensen (Salzburg) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Seiwald with a cross.21:07
Shot rejected. Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Adeyemi.21:06
Corner, Salzburg. Conceded by Kingsley Coman.21:53
Shot rejected. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.21:03
Shot saved. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.21:02
First half begins.21:00
The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up19:57
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Allianz Arena
City: München
Capacity: 75,000 spectators19:57