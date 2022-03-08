Bayern Munich – Salzburg: 7-1 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Match ends, Bayern Munich 7, Salzburg 1.22:50

90 ‘+ 1’ Second Half ends, Bayern Munich 7, Salzburg 1.22:48

90 ‘+ 1’ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.22:50

90 ‘+ 1’ Shot rejected. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box.22:48

90 ‘ Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:47

90 ‘ Foul by Kamil Piatkowski (Salzburg).22:51

89 ‘ Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:46

89 ‘ Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg).22:46

88 ‘ Failed attempt. Benjamin Sesko (Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.22:45

85 ‘ Goals! Bayern Munich 7, Salzburg 1. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.22:44

83 ‘ Goals! Bayern Munich 6, Salzburg 1. Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.22:41

82 ‘ Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:40

82 ‘ Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg).22:40

82 ‘ Hand ball by Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich).22:39

76 ‘ Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:33

76 ‘ Foul by Maurits Kjærgaard (Salzburg).22:33

72 ‘ Offside. Philipp Köhn tries a through ball, but Benjamin Sesko is caught offside.22:30

72 ‘ Foul by Marc Roca (Bayern Munich).22:29

72 ‘ Brenden Aaronson (Salzburg) wins a free kick in his own half.22:29

70 ‘ Goals! Bayern Munich 5, Salzburg 1. Maurits Kjærgaard (Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box under the top left corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.22:31

69 ‘ Shot rejected. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bouna Sarr with a cross.22:33

69 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Andreas Ulmer.22:26

67 ‘ Substitution, Salzburg. Samson Tijani replaces Mohamed Camara because of an injury.22:24

66 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Niklas Süle.22:30

66 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Marc Roca replaces Jamal Musiala.22:26

66 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Kingsley Coman.22:26

64 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.22:21

62 ‘ Substitution, Salzburg. Benjamin Sesko replaces Karim Adeyemi.22:19

61 ‘ Substitution, Salzburg. Maurits Kjærgaard replaces Junior Chukwubuike Adamu.22:19

61 ‘ Failed attempt. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.22:18

60 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Dayot Upamecano replaces Lucas Hernández.22:22

59 ‘ Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:17

59 ‘ Foul by Mohamed Camara (Salzburg).22:17

59 ‘ Shot saved. Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) following a scrum from the center of the box is saved under the crossbar. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.22:18

58 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Kamil Piatkowski.22:15

56 ‘ Foul by Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich).22:13

56 ‘ Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:13

55 ‘ Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.22:12

55 ‘ Foul by Mohamed Camara (Salzburg).22:12

54 ‘ Goals! Bayern Munich 5, Salzburg 0. Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.22:12

53 ‘ Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:10

53 ‘ Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg).22:10

51 ‘ Offside. Karim Adeyemi tries a through ball, but Brenden Aaronson is caught offside.22:08

48 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.22:07

48 ‘ Shot rejected. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.22:06

46 ‘ Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:03

46 ‘ Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg).22:04

45 ‘ Substitution, Bayern Munich. Bouna Sarr replaces Serge Gnabry.22:02

Second Half begins Bayern Munich 4, Salzburg 0.22:03

45 ‘ Substitution, Salzburg. Kamil Piatkowski replaces Oumar Solet.22:02

45 ‘ Substitution, Salzburg. Luka Sucic replaces Nicolas Seiwald.22:02

45 ‘+ 2’ Half time ends, Bayern Munich 4, Salzburg 0.21:47

45 ‘+ 1’ Shot saved. Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Seiwald.21:48

39 ‘ Failed attempt. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) header from the center of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a cross after a corner kick.21:40

38 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Nicolás Capaldo.21:38

37 ‘ Foul by Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich).21:41

37 ‘ Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:41

37 ‘ Failed attempt. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Müller.21:37

35 ‘ Foul by Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich).21:35

35 ‘ Mohamed Camara (Salzburg) wins a free kick in his own half.21:35

34 ‘ Shot saved. Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oumar Solet.21:35

32 ‘ Foul by Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich).21:32

32 ‘ Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:32

31 ‘ Goals! Bayern Munich 4, Salzburg 0. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.21:31

30 ‘ Shot rejected. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a headed tip.21:31

28 ‘ Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:32

28 ‘ Foul by Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg).21:28

27 ‘ Hand ball by Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich).21:27

23 ‘ Goals! Bayern Munich 3, Salzburg 0. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from very close range to the center of the goal.21:33

21 ‘ Goals! Bayern Munich 2, Salzburg 0. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) converts the shot from the spot to a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.21:22

20 ‘ VAR decision: Bayern Munich penalty.21:21

19 ‘ Penalty for Bayern Munich. Robert Lewandowski was landed in the penalty area.21:21

19 ‘ Maximilian Wöber (Salzburg) awarded a penalty for a foul in the box.21:21

16 ‘ Foul by Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich).21:16

16 ‘ Mohamed Camara (Salzburg) wins a free kick in his own half.21:16

15 ‘ Corner, Salzburg. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.21:22

14 ‘ Shot saved. Nicolas Seiwald (Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.21:15

13 ‘ Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:13

13 ‘ Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg).21:13

12 ‘ Goals! Bayern Munich 1, Salzburg 0. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) converts the penalty from a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.21:13

11 ‘ Penalty for Bayern Munich. Robert Lewandowski was landed in the penalty area.21:11

11 ‘ Maximilian Wöber (Salzburg) awarded a penalty for a foul in the box.21:11

8 ‘ Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:08

8 ‘ Foul by Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg).21:08

7 ‘ Failed attempt. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.21:08

6 ‘ Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Nicolás Capaldo.21:06

5 ‘ Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:05

5 ‘ Foul by Rasmus Kristensen (Salzburg).21:55

3 ‘ Failed attempt. Rasmus Kristensen (Salzburg) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Seiwald with a cross.21:07

2′ Shot rejected. Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Adeyemi.21:06

2′ Corner, Salzburg. Conceded by Kingsley Coman.21:53

2′ Shot rejected. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.21:03

Shot saved. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.21:02

First half begins.21:00

The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up19:57