Bayern Munich – Salzburg: 7-1 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

  • Match ends, Bayern Munich 7, Salzburg 1.22:50

  • 90 ‘+ 1’

    Second Half ends, Bayern Munich 7, Salzburg 1.22:48

  • 90 ‘+ 1’

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.22:50

  • 90 ‘+ 1’

    Shot rejected. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box.22:48

  • 90 ‘

    Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:47

  • 90 ‘

    Foul by Kamil Piatkowski (Salzburg).22:51

  • 89 ‘

    Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:46

  • 89 ‘

    Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg).22:46

  • 88 ‘

    Failed attempt. Benjamin Sesko (Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.22:45

  • 85 ‘

    Goals! Bayern Munich 7, Salzburg 1. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.22:44

  • 83 ‘

    Goals! Bayern Munich 6, Salzburg 1. Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.22:41

  • 82 ‘

    Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:40

  • 82 ‘

    Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg).22:40

  • 82 ‘

    Hand ball by Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich).22:39

  • 76 ‘

    Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:33

  • 76 ‘

    Foul by Maurits Kjærgaard (Salzburg).22:33

  • 72 ‘

    Offside. Philipp Köhn tries a through ball, but Benjamin Sesko is caught offside.22:30

  • 72 ‘

    Foul by Marc Roca (Bayern Munich).22:29

  • 72 ‘

    Brenden Aaronson (Salzburg) wins a free kick in his own half.22:29

  • 70 ‘

    Goals! Bayern Munich 5, Salzburg 1. Maurits Kjærgaard (Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box under the top left corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.22:31

  • 69 ‘

    Shot rejected. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bouna Sarr with a cross.22:33

  • 69 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Andreas Ulmer.22:26

  • 67 ‘

    Substitution, Salzburg. Samson Tijani replaces Mohamed Camara because of an injury.22:24

  • 66 ‘

    Substitution, Bayern Munich. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Niklas Süle.22:30

  • 66 ‘

    Substitution, Bayern Munich. Marc Roca replaces Jamal Musiala.22:26

  • 66 ‘

    Substitution, Bayern Munich. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Kingsley Coman.22:26

  • 64 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.22:21

  • 62 ‘

    Substitution, Salzburg. Benjamin Sesko replaces Karim Adeyemi.22:19

  • 61 ‘

    Substitution, Salzburg. Maurits Kjærgaard replaces Junior Chukwubuike Adamu.22:19

  • 61 ‘

    Failed attempt. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.22:18

  • 60 ‘

    Substitution, Bayern Munich. Dayot Upamecano replaces Lucas Hernández.22:22

  • 59 ‘

    Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:17

  • 59 ‘

    Foul by Mohamed Camara (Salzburg).22:17

  • 59 ‘

    Shot saved. Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) following a scrum from the center of the box is saved under the crossbar. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.22:18

  • 58 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Kamil Piatkowski.22:15

  • 56 ‘

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich).22:13

  • 56 ‘

    Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:13

  • 55 ‘

    Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.22:12

  • 55 ‘

    Foul by Mohamed Camara (Salzburg).22:12

  • 54 ‘

    Goals! Bayern Munich 5, Salzburg 0. Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.22:12

  • 53 ‘

    Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:10

  • 53 ‘

    Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg).22:10

  • 51 ‘

    Offside. Karim Adeyemi tries a through ball, but Brenden Aaronson is caught offside.22:08

  • 48 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.22:07

  • 48 ‘

    Shot rejected. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.22:06

  • 46 ‘

    Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:03

  • 46 ‘

    Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg).22:04

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, Bayern Munich. Bouna Sarr replaces Serge Gnabry.22:02

  • Second Half begins Bayern Munich 4, Salzburg 0.22:03

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, Salzburg. Kamil Piatkowski replaces Oumar Solet.22:02

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, Salzburg. Luka Sucic replaces Nicolas Seiwald.22:02

  • 45 ‘+ 2’

    Half time ends, Bayern Munich 4, Salzburg 0.21:47

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    Shot saved. Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Seiwald.21:48

  • 39 ‘

    Failed attempt. Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) header from the center of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a cross after a corner kick.21:40

  • 38 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Nicolás Capaldo.21:38

  • 37 ‘

    Foul by Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich).21:41

  • 37 ‘

    Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:41

  • 37 ‘

    Failed attempt. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Müller.21:37

  • 35 ‘

    Foul by Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich).21:35

  • 35 ‘

    Mohamed Camara (Salzburg) wins a free kick in his own half.21:35

  • 34 ‘

    Shot saved. Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oumar Solet.21:35

  • 32 ‘

    Foul by Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich).21:32

  • 32 ‘

    Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:32

  • 31 ‘

    Goals! Bayern Munich 4, Salzburg 0. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.21:31

  • 30 ‘

    Shot rejected. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a headed tip.21:31

  • 28 ‘

    Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:32

  • 28 ‘

    Foul by Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg).21:28

  • 27 ‘

    Hand ball by Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich).21:27

  • 23 ‘

    Goals! Bayern Munich 3, Salzburg 0. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from very close range to the center of the goal.21:33

  • 21 ‘

    Goals! Bayern Munich 2, Salzburg 0. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) converts the shot from the spot to a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.21:22

  • 20 ‘

    VAR decision: Bayern Munich penalty.21:21

  • 19 ‘

    Penalty for Bayern Munich. Robert Lewandowski was landed in the penalty area.21:21

  • 19 ‘

    Maximilian Wöber (Salzburg) awarded a penalty for a foul in the box.21:21

  • 16 ‘

    Foul by Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich).21:16

  • 16 ‘

    Mohamed Camara (Salzburg) wins a free kick in his own half.21:16

  • 15 ‘

    Corner, Salzburg. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.21:22

  • 14 ‘

    Shot saved. Nicolas Seiwald (Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.21:15

  • 13 ‘

    Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:13

  • 13 ‘

    Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg).21:13

  • 12 ‘

    Goals! Bayern Munich 1, Salzburg 0. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) converts the penalty from a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.21:13

  • 11 ‘

    Penalty for Bayern Munich. Robert Lewandowski was landed in the penalty area.21:11

  • 11 ‘

    Maximilian Wöber (Salzburg) awarded a penalty for a foul in the box.21:11

  • 8 ‘

    Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:08

  • 8 ‘

    Foul by Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg).21:08

  • 7 ‘

    Failed attempt. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.21:08

  • 6 ‘

    Corner, Bayern Munich. Conceded by Nicolás Capaldo.21:06

  • 5 ‘

    Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) wins a free kick in his own half.21:05

  • 5 ‘

    Foul by Rasmus Kristensen (Salzburg).21:55

  • 3 ‘

    Failed attempt. Rasmus Kristensen (Salzburg) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Seiwald with a cross.21:07

  • 2′

    Shot rejected. Nicolás Capaldo (Salzburg) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Adeyemi.21:06

  • 2′

    Corner, Salzburg. Conceded by Kingsley Coman.21:53

  • 2′

    Shot rejected. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.21:03

  • Shot saved. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.21:02

  • First half begins.21:00

  • The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up19:57

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Allianz Arena
    City: München
    Capacity: 75,000 spectators19:57

