Bayern Munich thinks about Insigne! Conte esteems him at Tottenham, three A clubs on the Napoli captain

When the transfer market opens, the players who expire in June will be free to sign new contracts for next season with a different team. For some the renewals are imminent, for others the road is still uphill and could become unexpected opportunities. The Gazzetta dello Sport website also focuses on the captain of the Naples Lorenzo Insigne.

Naples transfer market

“He wants to stay at Napoli and Napoli want to keep him, but at lower figures than the current ones, while the captain would like to see a better salary recognized.

The latest comparisons have not been positive and several teams have begun to inform each other about the situation through the player’s entourage. If the attempts to agree should remain unproductive, the first concrete offers could soon arrive, but always starting from next season.

Inter, Rome and Lazio are thinking about it, Bayern Munich and especially Tottenham abroad, where they enjoy the esteem of Conte and Paratici “