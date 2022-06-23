Bayern Munich want Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Robert Lewandowski!

What’s next after this ad

What if the Robert Lewandowski deal led to an even crazier transfer afterwards? The Polish striker’s record has been driving the transfer window for many weeks now. At the end of the contract in a year, Robert Lewandowski does not intend to stay at Bayern Munich next season and absolutely wants to join FC Barcelona. Problem, the Bavarian leaders have for the moment no desire to let go of their top scorer and continue to declare publicly that he will go to the end of his contract and therefore that he will still wear the colors of Bayern Munich next season.

But the reality might be slightly different. After completing the transfer of Sadio Mané from Liverpool, Bayern Munich could try another big blow on the transfer market. And not just any. In the event of the departure of Robert Lewandowski, the Munich management would simply like to recruit a certain Cristiano Ronaldo to lead their attack next season.

CR7 no longer wants to stay!

Indeed, according to the daily AS, CR7 who had nevertheless declared that he wanted to stay at Manchester United, who will play the Europa League next season, would have simply changed his mind and would now like to leave the club. Bayern Munich are very interested in this idea which would greatly compensate for the departure of Lewandowski. In the entourage of Cristiano Ronaldo, the interest of Bayern Munich is known and it is seen with a very good eye. This project could be considered very interesting.

Manchester United’s passivity in the market as Liverpool signed Darwin and City bought Haaland would have convinced Cristiano Ronaldo to pack his bags already this summer. The Portuguese star does not want to waste a season at the top level by staying at a club that does not allow him to be really ambitious. On this point, Bayern Munich ticks all the boxes. So to be continued…