“Bayern, renewal or sale for Lewandowski!”

The Bayern Monaco he is facing a key period that could mark the team’s short and medium term future. The contract of Robert Lewandowski it expires in 2023 and discussions about its possible renewal are starting in the club offices. The Bavarian club would contemplate two options to clarify the unknowns about the future of the award winner The Best , according to Bild : o renew with lowering of the salary or sale next summer, taking into account that there is on the horizon Erling Haaland and his probable departure from Dortmund .

Bayern: only one year of extension for the over 30s

In the politics of the Bavarians, only one year of extension of the contract would be foreseen for those over 30 years old, and the former Dortmund he is 33, even if the German newspaper speaks of a possible exception and two-year derogation with the attacker. The alternative to renewal would be to sell it one year in advance. His card would be evaluated € 50 million. These are the statements of the Polish bomber after receiving the award The Best: “I always want to show my best, everything else is speculation. I have to stay calm and just focus on myself. That’s the only thing on my mind“. Finally, come on Haaland: “Erling he is a different player than me, but he is a top player and I am happy that he shows how good he is in every game“.