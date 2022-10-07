Bayern reveal why they fled Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich manager Oliver Kahn has admitted his club considered signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo was eager to leave Manchester United throughout the summer as he wanted to be at a club where he could fight for trophies and enjoy the Champions League which was not possible at Old Trafford.

However, no transfer took place and, despite interest from several European clubs, he ended up staying at Manchester United where he played the start of the season.

Today it emerged that Bayern Munich considered the possibility of signing Ronaldo but it was only a brief consideration as they quickly dismissed the idea.

Bayern spoke to Bild about the idea, believing it would be great for the Championship on a bigger scale, but that wasn’t enough to convince them to take an interest in the Portuguese star.

“We spoke briefly about Cristiano at Bayern and probably also at Dortmund. We also have a global view of the Bundesliga and an important factor in bringing attention to the league is of course superstars like him.

“He’s one of the greatest players of the last decade, but we quickly wiped him off the map.”