Bayern still respond to Cristiano Ronaldo … Xavi unwanted in the United States

Mercato: MC Algiers draws an offer for Baždarević

-Welcome to all on Afrique Sports for this Morning of SATURDAY, JULY 16, 2022 that we start in Algeria. In search of a new coach, the Mouloudia Club of Algiers has made an official offer to Mehmed Baždarević, the 61-year-old Bosnian technician, in the last hours according to information from DZfoot. The Algerian team has been working behind the scenes for several weeks to find a replacement for Khaled Benyahia, the Tunisian technician who has not been extended by Mouloudia.

TRANSFER: IT’S DONE, HOSSAM MOHAMED AL BADRY NEW COACH OF SÉTIF

-A step to Es Sétif. Announced a few days ago at the Sétifiens, the Egyptian tactician, Hossam Mohamed Al Badry has indeed reached an agreement with the first officials of the Algerian club. The former Al Ahly coach signed a two-season lease with the Sétif club. The former coach of Egypt arrives in Algeria with his staff. Aged 62, Al Badry has spent most of his coaching career in Egypt where he notably coached Al Ahly of Cairo and the selection of Egypt.

Mercato: Everton and OM in competition for Nicolas Pepe

-Let’s go to Nicolas Pépé. He could leave Arsenal during the summer transfer window of 2022. The London club made it clear to his player that he was no longer part of the plans of Mikel Arteta who has already recruited Gabriel Jesus in particular. In recent days, several clubs have reportedly positioned themselves for what is believed to be the biggest flop in Gunners transfer history. OM in France, but also Everton now according to information from the Liverpool Echo. In the Premier League, West Ham and Leicester City are also cited by the British media as being interested.

OFFICIAL: Serge Gnabry extends with Bayern!

-A stint at Bayern. Despite interests from Chelsea or even Real Madrid, Serge Gnabry continues the adventure in Bavaria. The former Werder Bremen player sees his contract run for an additional 3 years. His lease expired next season and the German leaders did not want to take any risks. The German international arrived 5 years ago in Munich, before being loaned to Hoffenheim during the 2017-2018 season. Serge Gnabry has almost won everything with the Bavarian tunic. Lifting four Bundesliga, one DFB Cup, two German Cups, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo at Bayern Munich, it’s once again no!

-And we will stay around Bayern. The German champion is indeed not interested in the fivefold Ballon d’Or according to the latest statements by Hasan Salihamidzic. The sporting director revealed this information during an interview with Sport1 media. “I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But again: it was and is not an option for us, ”he said. This is a track to discard for the Portuguese. For the moment, no interesting offer has reached the offices of Manchester United.

We have arrived at the quiz moment with 3 clues to know our mystery player of the day.

Hint 1: I’m a 30-year-old defender

2nd clue: I have already played for 5 clubs including Villarreal

3rd clue: Captain of my selection, I am currently without a club

Who am I ?

Our congratulations to those who answered Marco Verratti during the Morning of this Saturday. He was the player to find as he is a 30-year-old Ligue 1 midfielder who has already played for 2 clubs including Pescara and planned to return to his club 6 months after joining PSG.

Barça: Xavi denied entry to the United States!

-Let’s finish with Xavi. He could not fly with his players this Saturday for the pre-season tour in the United States. Asked about this, the Catalan club highlighted “some administrative and passport problems”, reports the newspaper Mundo Deportivo. According to the same source, the technician mainly pays the price for his trips to Iran to play matches when he played for and then managed the Qatari club Al Sadd between 2015 and 2021. These trips aroused the suspicions of the American administration. , very suspicious of Iran. From now on, the Spaniard must justify the reason for his presence in Iran, which will allow him to obtain his visa and join his group.

– And we come to the end of this Morning which we close with the question of the day: Which club do you recommend to Nicolas Pépé? Your answers will be awaited in comments. In the meantime, don’t hesitate to subscribe to Afrique Sports, so you don’t miss anything about continental and international football.

Advertising