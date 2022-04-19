Bayern would let Lewandowski go for 40 million, according to Kicker”

Robert Lewandowski, 33, has a contract with Bayern until the summer of 2023 and until now the official position of the club is that the Polish striker will fulfill the contract and that work will be done for the renewal.

The Bayern Munich would allow the departure of Robert Lewandowski at the end of this season for a sum of no less than 40 million euros, according to information from “Kicker” magazine,

Lewandowski, 33 years old, has a contract with the bayern until the summer of 2023 and until now the official position of the club is that the Polish striker will fulfill the contract and that work will be done for the renewal.

However, the club, according to “Kicker”, rejects the possibility of a renewal for more than two years as well as a salary increase.

In it bayernthere is a custom that is not to renew contracts with players over thirty years of age for more than two years.

Robert Lewandowski has a contract with Bayern until 2023. Getty Images

Right now, there are three key players in recent years in the bayern who are over 30 years old and whose contracts expire in 2023 that are Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, and Thomas Müller.

The former player of Bayern Thomas Helmer considers that in the end bayern It will not prolong the contract of the three to renew the squad and not allow the salary mass to skyrocket.

On the other hand, according to information from the Munich newspaper TZ, Bayern’s leadership is suspicious of the information according to which there is an approximation between Lewandowski and the Barcelona.

The Bavarian directive considers that it is a maneuver by the agent of the Polish player, pini zahavi, to strengthen its position in the negotiations, since the Barcelona It would not have the financial capacity to face an operation of this nature.