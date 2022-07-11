Bayern’s double madness, the deadline for Cristiano Ronaldo finally set

What’s next after this ad

Bayern like to spend this summer

This is the big file of the moment in Turin: the future of Matthijs de Ligt. As can be read in The Gazzetta Dello Sport this morning, the Dutch of Juve “arrives at Bayern“. According to the pink paper newspaper, the sports director of the Bavarian team is currently in Turin with the firm intention of concluding an agreement with the international oranje. He should engage with the German champion for the next five seasons, and should receive an estimated salary of ten million euros per year. The Bianconeri have reportedly agreed to let De Ligt go to Germany for €90m. According to the German media Kicker, Bayern Munich have targeted a new priority track to replace Robert Lewandowski. Harry Kane would be a credible track studied by the German board. At the end of the contract with Tottenham in 2024, the Englishman could land in Germany, but next summer. The Bavarian club should wait for their price to drop a little further.

Ultimatum for CR7

We learn in the columns of the DailyMail that Manchester United has imposed a deadline on Cristiano Ronaldo. The leaders of the Red Devils want to know quickly if he intends to stay this season or actually leave. For the moment the fivefold Golden Ball is not with his teammates on tour in Bangkok. But Ten Hag wants to know if the Portuguese is ready to join them on Wednesday for the Australian tour.

Haaland extinguishes Real

We find Erling Haaland on the front page of many English tabloids this Monday. The Norwegian striker was introduced to Manchester City fans yesterday afternoon. He lent himself to the complicated exercise of questions and answers. When asked which Premier League club he is looking forward to playing against, he revealed it was Manchester United. Enough to make all the Citizens present jump for joy, who already imagine Haaland extinguishing Old Trafford with a hat-trick. But what interests us most this morning is a statement on his future. The Skyblues striker has assured that he wants to complete his contract with Manchester City. What to make the Sunand the Daily Telegraph. For the English newspapers, Haaland sends a message to all his courtiers in Europe, especially Real: I am not for sale for 5 years.