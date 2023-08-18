Bayona will bring ‘The Snow Society’ to the San Sebastian Festival, his vision of a plane crash in the Andes that ended in cannibalism

Perlas is the part of the San Sebastián Festival where tickets sell out first. A selection of the most outstanding feature films of the year, unreleased in Spain, that have been acclaimed or awarded at international festivals. Logically these films do not compete for the Golden Shell, but they can win the Audience Award, which is composed of two awards: one for Best Film worth 50,000 Euros and the other for Best European Film worth 20,000 Euros.

In the selection of 18 titles released by Zinemaldia, great representatives of auteur cinema in Europe, the United States and Asia appeared: Todd Haynes, Aki Kaurismaki, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Matteo Garone, Jonathan Glazer… However, the film 22 The first to sell tickets for the 71st edition of the festival starting in September will undoubtedly be Juan Antonio Bayona’s The Snow Society, which arrives in San Sebastian brimming with anticipation as the Venice Film Festival closes on September 9.

Filmed in the Sierra Nevada, Montevideo and various locations in the Chilean and Argentine Andes, the fifth feature film from the author of ‘The Impossible’ recreates the real tragedy that occurred in 1972, when a plane of the Uruguayan Air Force, hired to carry But was taken. A Chilean rugby team crashes on a glacier in the middle of the Andes. Only 29 of its 45 passengers survived the crash. Trapped in one of the most inhospitable and hostile environments on the planet, they were forced to resort to cannibalism in order to survive.



Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in ‘Secrets of a Scandal’.







Starring Hispanic actors unknown to us, ‘The Snow Society’ is based on the novel of the same name by Pablo Virci and recounts the events that took place in the 1993 film ‘¡Viven!’ by Frank Marshall. A film was made which adapted the book. Read Piers Paul. The first Spanish film that has had the honor of closing Venice is a Netflix production that will be seen on the platform and it is not yet known whether some will appear in cinemas. Bayona is shooting in Spanish again, 14 years after ‘The Orphanage’.

British Jonathan Glazer’s ‘The Zone of Interest’ marks Pearls’ debut after winning the Grand Jury Prize at Cannes. The author of “Under the Skin” adapted the novel of the same name by Martin Amis, who died the day after the film’s presentation at Cannes. The daily life of the commander of the Auschwitz extermination camp and his family is an original way of dealing with the Holocaust without showing explicit images of the destruction, we only hear the brutal sounds of the Nazi machinery massacring the Jewish population.

Justin Truitt, the third director to win the Palme d’Or at Cannes, will also be in attendance with “Anatomy of a Fall,” a legal thriller that dissects a couple after their husbands die. An exercise in suspense that addresses the misogyny of the judicial system and whose two and a half hours rests on the shoulders of its excellent protagonist, Sandra Hüller. In ‘Secrets of a Scandal,’ which entered French competition, Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman tell the true story of Marie Kay Letourneau, a teacher who served a prison sentence for having sex with one of her 13-year-old students. Had cut , Two decades later, a Hollywood actress wants to make a film out of her story.



Paul Dano in ‘Hit Wall Street’.







For his part, Australian Craig Gillespie will, following the Toronto premiere, present ‘Hit to Wall Street’, a comedy starring Paul Dano that tells how, in early 2021, a group of private investors and internet trolls , who exchanged messages. Stocks and markets on the website Reddit managed to bring down one of the most important hedge funds on Wall Street. Matteo Garrone, author of ‘Gomora’, will tell the epic of two youths who come from Dakar to try their luck in Europe in ‘Io Capitano’, while Aki Kaurismaki will remain faithful to his poems of Chaplinian-inspired losers in ‘Fallen Leaves’ Are. ‘, Jury Prize at Cannes, the story of two drifting creatures who find comfort in each other. In the background, Finn reminds us that the war in Ukraine continues.

Other safe bets would be “Perfect Days” by Wim Wenders, in which Cannes’ best actor gives life to the Japanese Koji Yakusho, a mysterious public toilet cleaner, a man stuck with a routine who enjoys lesser pleasures; ‘Monster’ written by Hirokazu Kore-eda is an ambitious graffiti that addresses issues such as bullying, alcoholism or the spread of fraud on social networks; Finally, Chilean Maite Alberdi, discovered with ‘El Agente Topo’, will present ‘La Memoria Infinita’, a documentary about a couple fighting against Alzheimer’s that won an award at Sundance.