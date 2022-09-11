Bayonne Movies | JA Bayona: all the movies (and series) from the director of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

In a decade and a half, the Barcelonan has become one of the most international Spanish filmmakers

Linked to many projects in American cinema after ‘The Impossible’, the Barcelona director has managed to measure his career between the two cinematographies, his own and the North American. Now it’s news for being the responsible for the first two chapters of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘ and is about ‘The Snow Society’his review of the history of the rugby team wrecked in the Andean mountain range in 1972. We review his previous work in film and television.

‘The Orphanage’ (2007)

Four years after his celebrated short film ‘El Hombre Esponja’, Bayona made his feature film debut with a film inspired by gothic ghost stories. A film that created a trend in Spanish fantastic cinema and turned Belén Rueda into one of the icons of the genre. Measured, without insane blows of effect, anointed with gothic classicism (mansion, children, mysteries in every corner) to which Bayona contributes elements of modern terror. Goya for Best New Director. It had as executive producer Guillermo del Toro, who already practiced the ghost story in ‘The Devil’s Backbone’.

‘The Impossible’ (2012)

Belén Atienza, the producer of the Bayonne films, heard on the radio the incredible story of María Belón, a woman from Madrid who survived the tsunami in the Indian Ocean in 2004 with her husband and children. She knew that there was a story and it materialized in ‘The impossible’, a really curious and at the same time mysterious title: what we see on screen seems truly impossible, but it actually happened. Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor play the couple. After the spectacular sequence of the tsunami, Bayonne tensely orchestrated a story of loneliness, isolation, survival and reunion.

‘Penny Dreadful’ (2014)

Bayonne directed the first two episodes of the initial season of ‘Penny Dreadful’, a Showtime series created by John Logan a bit in the style of ‘The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen’ by Alan Moore. Here, in similarly Victorian London, it’s a British explorer (Timothy Dalton), an American gunslinger (Josh Harnett), a medium (Eva Green), and Dr. Frankenstein (HarryTreadaway) who battle supernatural forces. Also featured in the series are Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll, and ‘Dracula’ characters such as Mina Harker, Van Helsing, and Renfield.

‘A monster is coming to see me’ (2016)

Another twist to the mother-child theme present in his two previous films, and a return to fantasy cinema through the story of a 12-year-old boy who must face a hard experience after the separation of his parents: take care of his mother sick with cancer, face his calculating grandmother and seek refuge and help in the relationship with that monster that comes to see him. Production of considerable ambition and packaging formulated in authorial-fantastic key and with performances by Felicity Jones, Sigourney Weaver and Liam Neeson, although the leading role falls on the young Lewis MacDougall.

‘Jurassic World: The Fallen World’ (2018)

A great admirer of Steven Spielberg’s cinema, Bayona entered the universe of the director of ‘Jurassic Park’ through the front door, taking on the production of the fifth installment of the series. Respecting the rules of the ‘Jurassic game’, the Barcelona director impregnated the story with elements of his manifest gothic preference, mixing adventure, horror and comedy at the same time. Despite the mammoth production –three and a half million euros had cost ‘El orfanato’ and 170 million cost ‘El Reino Caida’–, Bayona imposed concepts and equipment, not missing the appointment Óscar Faura, its indispensable director of photography