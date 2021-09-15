Baywatch film tonight on tv 6 September | cast | plot | curiosity

(On Wednesday 15 September 2021)

Baywatch and the movie this evening on tv wednesday 15 September 2021 aired in prime time on Italy 1. Here it is cast, form, plot, trailers, some curiosity on the movie and where to see it in streaming. FIND OUT WHAT’S ON TV

Baywatch movie this evening on TV: cast

Directed by Olivier Megaton and Seth Gordon. The cast is composed by Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Hannibal Buress, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jon Bass, Pamela …Read on cubemagazine