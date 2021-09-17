Baywatch / Streaming of the film on Italia 1 with a “heavy and drawn” humor

In Baywatch “The humor is heavy and too drawn to take too long”. Andrea Fornasiero effectively rejects the film with one out of five stars on MyMovies and specifies: “Revival of a classic American television camp, the film focuses on self-parody, but the level of humor is abysmal, the action scenes are not excessive enough and the effects are truly gruesome ”. The film was also rejected by ilMorandini: “An exasperated, self-deprecating, goliardic celebration of icons in bathing suits, but it cannot hold up for the entire duration of the film and so the public’s hilarity dries up. Above all, the exchange of digs of an unexpected comic duo of Dwayne Johnson and Zack Efron works. However, almost only the fans of the TV series will have fun ”. We will see Baywatch tonight in prime time on Italia 1. We will also be able to follow it in live streaming on MediasetPlay, click here to do it.

Baywatch, the film about Italia 1

Baywatch is a series that has launched many actors towards other successful films and that have remained etched in the minds of the public, especially Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff. Is this a sequel to the TV series of the same name or a reboot? The direction this film wanted to take is a funny and rude comedy. The names of the characters will certainly make you think of a reboot, but some scenes will certainly make you have some doubts, especially the one with the cameo. Probably the director wanted to make fun of us with the various lines in the play, but an answer to this question has not yet been given. Any reasons to see it? If you love Dwayne Johnson and his skill in solving every problem, with situations of extreme athletic surrealism, just like in the Fast and Furious movie. You have to watch this movie if you like the change that Zac Efron has had, as he does not dance and sing anymore, but treats the comedian and if you are a lover of the sea and the beaches. If you like leading actress Alexandra; This is the last good reason to see the film.

Baywatch, film directed by Seth Gordon

Baywatch will air today, September 15th, in the early evening at 21.21 hours on Italy 1. It is a film directed by Seth Gordon of 2017 and taken from the well-known TV series of the nineties that sees as protagonists Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Daddario. In those years, to feel every day on holiday by the sea, a TV series was broadcast that everyone liked, both men and women, namely Baywatch. This quickly became a cult and in 2017 a film – comedy inspired by it was made. The cast of the film is energetic and promises big laughs.

Dwayne Johnson is a man capable of expressing sympathy in front of the cameras and also of doing impossible athletics. Zac Efron manages to be annoying at first and very nice at the end. Baywatch wouldn’t be noteworthy if there weren’t some beautiful women in costumes, so rounding out the cast is Alexandra, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera. Chopra manages to play an evil character well.

Baywatch, the plot

Baywatch is a comedy about the adventures of a group of lifeguards from the beaches of Emerald May, Florida, Miami. Leading the team is Lieutenant Mitch (Dwayne Johnson), along with Stephanie, Ilfenesh Hadera and Parker, aka Kelly Rohrbach. However, the group is not complete, in fact after a very careful selection, where three places are missing, they are occupied by Zac Efron, who in the film is called Matt Brody, a former swimming champion. Another component is a beautiful and intelligent woman, aka Alexandra Daddario, in the movie Summer Quinn and Jon Bass, aka Ronnie, who is a clumsy computer expert, who is in love with Parker. Then Victoria Leeds (Priyanka Chopra) arrives on the beaches of Emerald Bay, the new owner of the club who is suspected of trafficking the drug called Flakka.

During the team’s adventures, a dead body is found on the beach, which most likely is related to the drug that is in circulation. The lifeguards investigate, acting almost like policemen and neglect their real work. When the captain discovers that no lifeguard was present at the watchtower when the body was found, he fires the team leader and hires Brody in charge. The murders do not end there and the bad Victoria, to get the beach land on property, wants to eliminate all those who do not allow it. He kills a Chinese councilor during a party on his yacht, but the team finds out.

