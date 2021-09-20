Baywatch: what happened to the actors of the series

Baywatch was one of the TV series broadcast in the 90’s the more you follow. The Los Angeles Sea, Malibu and the group of beach guard, ready to save lives in their red uniforms, kept millions of people company from 1989 to 2001. A few days ago, the Italia 1 network broadcast the film of the same name and many wondered where the protagonists had ended up of the series.









Seth Gordon is the director who directed the film in 2017 Baywatch starring the comedy “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson And Zac Efron. The real film adaptation of one of the most popular American TV series that has had several related films and a spin off: Baywatch Nights. The series was remarkably successful, not only because it was broadcast in 200 countries around the world, at a time when streaming did not yet exist as we know it today, but has been translated into 48 different languages. Today, in 2021, what happened to them Pamela Anderson, David Hassehloff, Gena Lee Nolin and all the other protagonists of this cult series?

Pamela Anderson: CJ Parker

Pamela Anderson, since the beginning of the series has always been a sexy and beauty icon: now she is also a world star and comedy actress. His last works were Scary Movie 3 – A laugh will bury you, Scooby-Doo And Borat. With David Hasseloff she appeared in the cameo dedicated to them in Gordon’s film Baywatch. The gorgeous lifeguard participated in five seasons of the beloved series from the third to the seventh. Pamela, who is now 54 years old, is convinced defender of animals: has become one of the main testimonials of Peta.

Mitch Buchannon aka David Hasseloff

The absolute protagonist of all seasons of Baywatch is him: Mitch Buchannon. David Hasseloff, which the Italian public already knew for another successful TV series, Supercar with the iconic KIT, he has given his face to the legendary Mitch for years. We could say that he is the face of Baywatch. After the experience as a lifeguard he participated in successful films such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 And Sharknado and the aforementioned cameo with Anderson. Now David is 69 years old and got married for the third time in 2018 in Puglia.

Geena Lee Nolin and David Charvet

Geena, who played Mitch’s ex-wife, Neely Capshaw, today after being the protagonist of the show Sheena she is happily married for the third time and has three children. David Charvet instead of the series has given his face and body to the athletic and muscular Matt Brody, after leaving the lifeguard suit he participated in another successful series of the nineties Merlose Place. It has had good success in the movies The Perfect Teacher And Prisoners of the Sun. David has released three albums as a singer which have had some success. Today at the age of 49 he is divorced and has two children.