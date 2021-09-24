Baywatch, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario are together?

Looking forward to seeing them together in the cinematic reboot of Baywatch, in Hollywood many think that Zac Efron and the co-star Alexandra Daddario are a couple …

The clues arise from some photos posted by the two actors on Instagram: the first during the latest MTV Movie & TV Awards which portrays Efron gently kissing the former model on the cheek, and the second during the junket of the film where the actor does a compliment to the beautiful eyes of Daddario.

Although many scream at the new love, there are those who are skeptical and think of the only publicity stunt. We will probably have to wait until the film is released to find out more, and «if they are red, they will bloom“.

What do you think about it?

We remind you that, directed by Seth Gordon (How to kill the boss and live happily), Baywatch will arrive in our rooms on 1st June 2017. Here the latest red band trailer.

Here are the “indicted” photos:

