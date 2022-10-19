Baz Luhrmann: “I have not changed in 30 years as a director, I continue to bear the burden of my way of telling stories”

The premiere of a production of Baz Luhrman (Sydney, Australia, 1962) is always an event. It is, first, because he doesn’t lavish much, because he takes his time to decide which project to embark on and to develop it in depth, according to a very particular (and always spectacular) artistic vision. Before brand new Elvis this year, one of the favorites for awards season, we have to go back almost a decade, to 2013, to relive the last time it pushed us into theaters with The Great Gatsby (it is true that in between he created the series The Get Down for Netflix).

Although it is hard to do, the wait is always justified, because almost all of his films transcend the cinematographic medium to mark a before and after in music, fashion, art and culture in general. He is one of the most influential contemporary authors because of his immense creativity and his ability to create trends. His filmography barely has six films, but they all marked a milestone: Strictly Ballroom (1992), Romeo and Juliet (nineteen ninety six), Moulin Rouge (2001), Australia (2008), The Great Gatsby (2013) and Elvis (2022).

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of his directorial debut, a great excuse to talk to him about how his creative process has evolved, his latest celebrated film, and the recent campaign he directed for Bombay Sapphire.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Vanity Fair: You have been directing groundbreaking movies for 30 years now. How has your concept of cinema and directing changed in that time?

Baz Luhrmann: I don’t think it’s changed, I’m still carrying the burden of my storytelling. The way I tell things also reflects my way of being. What I try is my personal taste does not hinder the missions I embark on. It’s going to be present in some way, of course, but I think personal taste can sometimes be the enemy, in the sense that I can’t shoot everything in white rooms just because I like to do it. But I don’t think my concept of cinema has changed. In fact, I think I’ve been embracing him more. Like Elvis Presley: he was a sideburns, makeup-wearing kid in school who was attracted to flowy fashion long before the term was coined, and was picked on and beaten for it. He could have opted then to be just like the rest, but he doubled down to keep that aesthetic.