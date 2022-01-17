Baz Luhrmann talks about Tom Hanks in the Elvis biopic

The legendary director and screenwriter has revealed some succulent indiscretions about the role of the star in the biopic dedicated to the king of rock’n’roll. “Every actor always has a lot more to give than you will ever see. […] He will play a new string on his instrument. I think it’s a thrilling thing to see, ”said film expert Jeff McCobb, who interviewed him for the 20th anniversary of” Moulin Rouge! “

Baz Luhrmann talked about the biographical film dedicated to Elvis, focusing on the role that Tom Hanks will play in the highly anticipated film (which will be released on June 24, 2022). The legendary director and screenwriter has revealed some juicy indiscretions about the star’s participation, anticipating that the biographical film dedicated to the king of rock’n’roll will contain a totally new side of Hanks. The Oscar-winning actor will play Colonel Tom Parker, the music manager who discovered Elvis and who secured him a contract with RCA. Film expert Jeff McCobb reported the words of Baz Luhrmann who, interviewed by him on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Moulin Rouge!, has also added some nice gems on the highly anticipated new project. His words increase the hype (already skyrocketing) for the biopic. The somewhat mysterious speech that anticipates that we will see a brand new Tom Hanks, for the very first time on screen, are as follows: “Every actor always has a lot more to give than you will ever see. […] He will play a new string on his instrument. I think it’s an electrifying thing to see “, the legendary director” spoiled “very well, making himself an excellent marketing department of himself … And he added that the (added) value of the film is to see Hanks, who “is the Rolls Royce of the actors” – in his words – in a new light that had never illuminated him on “our” screens.

The words of Baz Luhrmann

Elvis, a look at Baz Luhrmann’s film: VIDEO “One of my great joys in life is working with famous actors who are very famous for some strings on their instrument. But I’m excited about being helpful, just supportive, in allowing (to get more out). Every actor always has a lot more to give than you will ever see from them. They always have more strings on their instrument than they can play. So (this is) one of the great thrills in working with Tom, who is the Rolls Royce of actors. […] He will play a new string on his instrument. And I think it’s a thrilling thing to see, ”a very emotional Baz Luhrmann told Jeff McCobb. The director said he was thrilled that thanks to him, fans will see the performance of a brand new Tom Hanks for the first time. The iconic screenwriter and director has worked with such (and impressive) amounts of A-list Hollywood talent over the course of his long and rosy career that it’s kind of like to hear him talk about someone in particular.

And yet, when it comes to Tom Hanks, even someone like Baz must necessarily “give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar” …

But in “giving Tom what belongs to Tom”, Luhrmann has kept a little something for himself as well, in the sense that he likes to emphasize that he has been the link between the “old” Tom and what will be a new Hanks for us all. It thrills him, at least as much as he says his performance will thrill us.

Great expectations for the biopic

Elvis, shooting of Baz Luhrmann’s film with Tom Hanks has restarted Baz Luhrmann’s comments imply that there is something truly special in store from the actor, especially considering the fact that the strings of his “instrument” (to put it à la Baz) we have already seen and heard many … Tom Hanks’ career, as noted by Jeff McCobb himself who interviewed Luhrmann, is already very eclectic, so what we will see him do on the big screen will in all likelihood be a “wild” departure from everything we have. seen impersonate to date.

Colonel Tom Parker

“Moulin Rouge” turns twenty: the best songs of the musical For now, there are no details regarding Tom Hanks’ interpretation of Colonel Tom Parker.

However, we know his personality very well: with a past as a worker and an illegal immigrant, he was reputed to be an inveterate gambler. He was even able to pocket half of Elvis’ earnings, making more than a share of what was, at the time, the most lucrative business for a music manager. “After this conversation with Baz Luhrmann, it’s safe to assume that something pretty crazy is in store,” comments Jeff McCobb on Cinema Blend. Although details remain scarce, Baz Luhrmann has provided some updates (always in the cryptic tones of the sphinx, not to mention the Question with Susi) on Elvis on his personal Instagram page. In truth, a short teaser is already circulating, which however does not reveal much of what we will see, apart from a brief taste of the unmistakable style of Baz Luhrmann.