BBC investigation: the “dangerous” metaverse app that allows minors to access sexual content

Angus Crawford and Tony Smith

8 hours

Caption, The VRChat app gives access to a virtual reality strip club.

Some applications of the so-called metaverse are of “inherently dangerous design” warned the British Association for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC, for its acronym in English), in response to a BBC investigation.

A BBC reporter posing as a 13-year-old girl witnessed sexual harassment, exposure to sexual material and the threat of rape in a virtual reality world.

The association for the defense of children stated that it was “shocked and outraged” at investigation findings.

The NSPCC’s director of online child protection policy, Angy Burrows, added that the investigation had uncovered “a toxic combination of risks”.

The BBC News researcher -using an app classified for use by people over 13 years of age- visited virtual reality spaces where she found avatars simulating having sex. She was shown sex toys, condoms and was approached by several adult men.

The metaverse is the name given to the games and experiences that people who wear virtual reality headsets have access to. The technology, previously limited to games, could be adapted for uses in a number of other areas — from work to play, to concerts and movie trips.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg believes it could represent the future of the internet – to the point that he recently renamed his social network Meta and the company has invested billions in the development of its Oculus Quest virtual reality headset.

It is estimated that this helmet -now called Meta Quest- has more than 75% of the market. It was with one of these helmets that the BBC news researcher began to explore the app and part of the metaverse. The app, called VRChat, is an online virtual platform that users can explore with 3D avatars.

Although not created by Facebook, can be downloaded from an app store in the Facebook Meta Quest headset without verification of the user’s age. The only requirement is to have a Facebook account.

sexualized spaces

The BBC investigator created a fake profile to create her account and her true identity was not verified.

Once inside VRChat, there are rooms where users can meet: some are innocent and ordinary – like a McDonald’s restaurant, for example – but there are also lap dances and striptease.

Minors mingle freely with adults.

A man told our researcher that avatars can be “undress and do unspeakable things”. Others talked about “playing erotic roles”.

As a result of the BBC News investigation, the NSPCC stated that improvements to online security are an urgent issue.

Andy Burrows of the NSPCC told us that what we had found was “remarkable”.

“These are children being exposed to really harmful and completely inappropriate experiences,” he said.

Maintains that technology companies have learned little from the mistakes made with the first generation of social media.

“This is a product whose design is inherently dangerous, due to carelessness and negligence. We are seeing products being released without any sign that safety has been taken into account,” he claimed.

Meta responds that it has tools that allow players to block other users, and is examining how to make improvements “as it learns how people interact in these spaces.”

Caption, In the virtual space are erotic dance clubs and dungeons.

BBC News also spoke to an online security campaigner who has spent several months investigating VRChat and now posts its videos on YouTube.

He spoke of minors who were harassed on the platform and forced to participate in virtual sex. She wants to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals against her family.

Because virtual reality involves so much immersion, the activist explained, kids in those situations really have to replicate sexual movements.

My experience inside VRChat

Jess SherwoodBBC researcher

Caption, The BBC researcher witnessed sexual material, racist slurs and rape threats in the metaverse.

I was surprised by the almost total immersion in which you can be in these spaces. I started to feel like a girl again. So when grown men started asking me why I wasn’t in school and exhorting me to engage in virtual sex acts, I became even more disturbed.

VRChat definitely felt more like an adult park that for children. Many of the rooms were overtly sexualized with pink neon lights, similar to what you’d find in Amsterdam’s red-light district or London’s seedier Soho (nightlife zone). Sex toys were displayed inside.

The music that livened up the rooms and that can be controlled by users, adds to the impression that this is not an appropriate space for children.

Everything in the rooms produces an eerie feeling. There are characters simulating group sex acts on the floor, talking to each other like children playing adult couples.

It’s very uncomfortable, and your options are to stay and watch, go to another room where you might see something similar, or participate, which I’ve been told to do on many occasions.

“Too little restraint”

People whose job it is to watch virtual reality developments are also concerned.

Catherine Allen runs the consultancy company Limina Immersive and is currently writing a report on virtual reality for the Institute of Engineering and Technology in the UK.

He notes that his research team has found many of the experiences they’ve had in virtual reality to be “fun and surreal,” but others have been “quite traumatizing and disturbing”.

He described an incident on a Meta app where he ran into a 7-year-old girl.

A group of men surrounded the two and joked that they were going to rape them. Catherine Allen said that she had to stand between the men and the girl to protect her.

“It’s something I didn’t have to do, but I did it because there is no moderation, or apparently very little moderation.”

For its part, VRChat told the BBC that they were “working hard to become a safe and enjoyable place for everyone.” He added that “predatory and toxic behavior has no place on the platform.”

Protection organizations advise parents check the apps your kids are using on their VR headsets and, where possible, use them themselves to assess whether they are appropriate.

Many apps allow users to simultaneously “cast” their experiences to a phone or laptop, so parents can watch what’s happening while their child plays.