BBC investigation: the “dangerous” metaverse app that allows minors to access sexual content

  • Angus Crawford and Tony Smith
  • BBCNews

Entrance to a virtual reality strip club
The VRChat app gives access to a virtual reality strip club.

Some applications of the so-called metaverse are of “inherently dangerous design” warned the British Association for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC, for its acronym in English), in response to a BBC investigation.

A BBC reporter posing as a 13-year-old girl witnessed sexual harassment, exposure to sexual material and the threat of rape in a virtual reality world.

The association for the defense of children stated that it was “shocked and outraged” at investigation findings.

The NSPCC’s director of online child protection policy, Angy Burrows, added that the investigation had uncovered “a toxic combination of risks”.

