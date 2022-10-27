BBVA, awarded for its good practices in the well-being of its staff

The first edition of the Human Digital Health awards have reviewed the best professional practices in areas such as emotional health, conciliation and flexibility. The event organized by Intrama has aimed show the best practices to optimize a correct well-being managementfrom a cross-cutting perspective, addressing topics such as hybrid leadership, remote team management, digital disconnection, conciliation and flexibility, training and awareness on the subject and good practices in 360 well-being.

“We seek to provide our employees with the best possible work environment. Being part of these recognized companies encourages us to continue betting on this type of measure”, stresses susana lopez. “At BBVA we have always been concerned about the well-being of our employees”, he assures and confirms that the pandemic has been an important turning point: “We have realized the need to focus more on some elements, such as emotional well-being. It seems very important to us not to lose sight of the circumstances in which each person is experiencing each situation, and to offer a wide range of initiatives within the framework of emotional health“.