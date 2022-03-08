BBVA includes the Russian invasion of Ukraine in its list of risks | Economy

BBVA headquarters in Madrid.

BBVA has already included Russia’s attack on Ukraine on its list of risks. Initially, it indicates that the entity’s direct exposure is limited, although it then acknowledges that it could be a setback for its business: “It could significantly and adversely affect the business, the financial situation and the results of operations of the group”, he explains in his annual report submitted to the US stock exchange supervisor (SEC). In the information sent in Spain previously to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) this risk did not appear, since it was notified before the start of the conflict.

In addition, the bank chaired by Carlos Torres ensures that there are various factors that “could cause a deterioration of the group’s assets.” Among these risks is the war in Ukraine, in addition to the coronavirus crisis, the increase in trade tensions, Brexit, the uncertainty about China’s growth and possible changes in the economic policies of the United States.

In this way, BBVA joins what Banco Santander did days before, which also included the Russian attack on its list of macroeconomic and political risks in a document sent to the SEC. “In 2022, the military conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine is contributing to further increases in the prices of energy, oil and other raw materials and to the volatility of financial markets worldwide, as well as to a new panorama in relation to with international sanctions”, he stated in his report.

The bank refers on this occasion, for the first time, to risks related to climate change: physical, regulatory, reputational, transition and business risks. On the one hand, there are extreme weather events that “may damage or destroy property or other assets or disrupt their operations.” Regulatory risk explains the increasing pressure from financial institutions to “help address risks related to climate change.” Regarding the bank’s image, he points out: “The group’s reputation may be harmed if its efforts to reduce environmental and social risks are considered insufficient.” Regarding the ecological transition, he points out that “as the countries in which it operates make a progressive transition to a low-carbon economy, some of the group’s clients may be negatively affected”. And in business risks, he stresses that he is exposed to short-term and long-term risks. And that “could be negatively affected by widespread declines in asset value as a result of climate change.”

BlackRock increases its stake

The US investment manager BlackRock has a significant investment in the Spanish banking sector. For example, according to CNMV data, it has 5% of Banco Santander, 3.7% of Sabadell, 3% of CaixaBank and 2.9% of Bankinter. In addition, in BBVA there are discrepancies about what is recorded in the Spanish supervisor and what has now been notified in the SEC, since the giant of collective investment has increased its participation to 7.2% (it was in 5, 5%).

This increase in capital was communicated to the US market supervisor on February 1, a fact that the bank also includes in the annual report sent last Friday. Thus, BlackRock’s stake in BBVA has a current value of around 2,150 million euros, heavily penalized by the 20% drop since the start of Russia’s offensive on Ukraine.