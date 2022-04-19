BBVA opens its cybersecurity courses after training 60,000 employees

Cybersecurity has become a basic and highly required skill in the labor market, but also in the personal sphere. The acceleration of digital transformation has meant a increase in the area of ​​exposure to risk for individuals and companies, with the appearance of new, increasingly sophisticated threats. The Covid19 pandemic or the war in Ukraine make the need for basic cybersecurity knowledge even more relevant.

At BBVA, security is considered not only as a strategic priority, but as one of the main elements in its digital transformation. Cybersecurity is one of the pillars to carry out this strategy, and the training and awareness of employees has been one of the essential elements. “Through our training model, Campus BBVA, we design learning solutions that respond to the present and future needs of our professionals. In the last year we have carried out an in-depth ‘reskilling’ and ‘upskilling’ exercise to prepare our employees in the capacities that were going to mark the bank’s strategy in the coming years”, he explains. Alberto GonzalezHead of Training at BBVA.

Within those capabilities was cybersecurity and since then, the entity has trained nearly 60,000 employees around the world. “We have some of the best cybersecurity experts and A large part of the staff has already acquired basic knowledge in this area. Now we want to go further and take advantage of all our experience to bring it closer to a wider audience”, he adds.

BBVA wants to massively share that knowledge and experience and make all this knowledge available to society through a series of training itineraries through the international platform Coursera. With this release open and free to anyone “we offer Specific and pioneering cybersecurity content available to everyoneone of the fundamental pillars of our organization is to share knowledge to learn together and thus be able to create opportunities for all”.

As a starting point, anyone can now access a MOOC course (Massive Online Open Courses) on Cybersecurity for free. It is the first training resource in Spanish of a series of initiatives that will be expanded in the coming months and that will offer essential knowledge in cybersecurity In addition to valid content for defense in the personal sphere, crisis management, fundamental notions in security operations, data security, the fight against fraud or information security and data governance.

“Training employees and society as a whole is a great lever for attracting talent, and we want to give visibility and publicity to all the opportunities that the bank offers”, says González. The new agreement with Coursera joins BBVA’s own programs such as ‘Learning Together’ and the collaborations the bank has with leading organizations in the training market (LinkedIn Learning, Get Smarter) to offer the best up-to-date training to its employees.