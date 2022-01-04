BCC of Casalgrasso and Sant’Albano Stura reconfirmed among the most solid banks in Italy – Targatocn.it

The BCC of Casalgrasso and Sant’Albano Stura is among the 63 most solid banks in Italy, according to the latest survey by Altroconsumo Investi, the new name of the well-known “Altroconsumo Finanza”.

With a renewed evaluation methodology, it confirmed the assignment of the maximum score, i.e. five stars, to the Piedmontese credit institution at the end of December 2021.

The score, from a minimum of 1 to a maximum of 5 stars, is attributed according to the reliability of each credit institution.

The indicators taken into consideration by Altroconsumo Investi are the “CET1 Ratio” (parameter most used by the ECB to assess and verify the soundness of banks, it expresses the ratio between the ordinary paid-up capital available to the bank and its assets, weighted for the degree of risk they entail) and the “Total Capital Ratio”, together with the transparency and diligence with which the data are published, especially if more frequently than the annual balance sheet.

In the months between the last update of the ranking and the end of December’21, many institutions published new data: for example, all the banks in the selection published the 2020 financial statements, many groups disclosed the data as at 30 September 2021 and several banks have published the half-yearly report.

The BCC of Casalgrasso and Sant’Albano Stura has always published both annual, half-yearly and quarterly financial statements, an index of transparency and attention to its shareholders and customers.

The quality of credit is also very important: in this regard, in order for a bank to “win” the five stars from the magazine, the “Texas Ratio” (ie the ratio between impaired loans and the bank’s equity) must be strictly less than 1: the assets must in fact exceed non-performing loans so that the bank can cope with any loss of these loans.

In all these indicators the BCC of Casalgrasso and Sant’Albano Stura excels.